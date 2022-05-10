 Skip to content

News |
YWCA Boulder County hosting march for…

Tuesday, May 10th 2022

E-Edition

News

News |
YWCA Boulder County hosting march for reproductive health rights Saturday

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

YWCA Boulder County and partnering advocacy groups will host a march for reproductive health rights on Saturday in downtown Boulder.

Participants are asked to meet at 9 a.m. in front of the Boulder County Courthouse, 1325 Pearl St. on the Pearl Street Mall. The march will start at about 9:45 a.m. following a short opening program.

The march is in response to the recent leaked draft of the Supreme Court opinion indicating that Roe v. Wade may be overturned.

“We’re ready for this fight and have proudly defended a woman’s right to make decisions about her body for more than 50 years,” Debbie Pope, CEO of YWCA Boulder County, said in a statement. “Abortion bans disproportionately impact young women and young women of color, push young women out of the workplace, limit their education and careers, and would significantly undermine all the progress women have made during the last 50 years.”

The event is free but organizers are asking that attendees register for the event beforehand at action.ywcaboulder.org/campaign/reproductive-rights-advocacy-may-2022/c406189.

Author

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. High Plains Bank, Your Trusted Banking Partner

    Are you looking for better banking? Call High Plains Bank, your trusted banking partner in Keenesburg! High Plains Bank provides...
  2. Boulder Apartment With Two Bedrooms

    Here’s a great Boulder Apartment with two bedrooms! And it’s at Habitat—known for all its amenities and its great location....
  3. So You Bought A Home With Hardwood Floors

    So you bought a home with hardwood floors? Great! Now make them look brand new with a floor refinish by...
  4. Shop Amana, Electrolux, Frigidaire, Maytag

    When it comes to appliances, homeowners want quality, selection and great prices. That’s exactly what you will find at J...
  5. Flagstaff Academy Open Enrollment

    Flagstaff Academy open enrollment is happening now for the 2022/2023 school year. New families and parents of K-8 students are...