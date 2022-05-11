 Skip to content

Boulder murder suspect set for trial following…

Wednesday, May 11th 2022

E-Edition

Latest Headlines

Boulder murder suspect set for trial following evaluation

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Brandon Bohler (Boulder County Sheriff's Office / Courtesy photo)
Brandon Bohler (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office / Courtesy photo)

A man accused of killing his roommate in Boulder finally had his case set for trial following delays in getting an evaluation from the state hospital.

Brandon Bohler, 30, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation in the death of Richard Reeves.

Bohler in December pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, which prompted an evaluation at the Colorado Mental Health Institute of Pueblo. But issues at the state hospital lead to several delays in getting Bohler set for trial.

At a hearing on Wednesday Boulder District Judge Thomas Mulvahill said the state hospital had completed its evaluation and set Bohler for a 10-day trial starting Dec. 5. and a motions hearing on Oct. 5.

Prosecutors did not immediately ask for a second evaluation, though they did reserve the right to request one at a later date.

Bohler, who appeared for the hearing virtually from the Boulder County Jail, agreed to extend the deadline for his speedy trial rights in order to accommodate the trial dates.

According to an affidavit, Bohler called Boulder police on March 15, 2021, and said he was in the 3800 block of Baseline Road and needed medical help. Officers found Bohler walking in the street, carrying a Bible and covered in blood, but could not find any injuries on him.

Then, a man later identified as a roommate of Bohler’s called police and said their third roommate, Reeves, was lying in their home in a pool of blood.

Officers responded and found Reeves with extensive injuries to his chest, and he was declared dead on scene. A knife was found on Reeves’ back.

According to the affidavit, the roommate told police they had all been drinking and smoking marijuana earlier in the evening, but did not say what specifically led to the fatal stabbing.

Author

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. These Apartments Are Cool For Cats

    Looking for a cat-friendly apartment in Boulder? These apartments are cool for cats! Flatiron View offers versatile and spacious apartments...
  2. Commemorate Your Special Companion

    Commemorate your special companion with a pet memorial. Landmark Monuments will create a tribute in stone or bronze that reflects...
  3. Tax Planning With An Expert

    Did you pay too much in taxes last year? Tax planning with an expert could save you significant money and...
  4. The Funeral Home Frederick Families Trust

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is the funeral home Frederick families trust for a caring and meaningful funeral. The dedicated directors...
  5. High Plains Bank, Your Trusted Banking Partner

    Are you looking for better banking? Call High Plains Bank, your trusted banking partner in Keenesburg! High Plains Bank provides...