Boulder murder suspect set for trial following evaluation

A man accused of killing his roommate in Boulder finally had his case set for trial following delays in getting an evaluation from the state hospital.

Brandon Bohler, 30, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation in the death of Richard Reeves.

Bohler in December pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, which prompted an evaluation at the Colorado Mental Health Institute of Pueblo. But issues at the state hospital lead to several delays in getting Bohler set for trial.

At a hearing on Wednesday Boulder District Judge Thomas Mulvahill said the state hospital had completed its evaluation and set Bohler for a 10-day trial starting Dec. 5. and a motions hearing on Oct. 5.

Prosecutors did not immediately ask for a second evaluation, though they did reserve the right to request one at a later date.

Bohler, who appeared for the hearing virtually from the Boulder County Jail, agreed to extend the deadline for his speedy trial rights in order to accommodate the trial dates.

According to an affidavit, Bohler called Boulder police on March 15, 2021, and said he was in the 3800 block of Baseline Road and needed medical help. Officers found Bohler walking in the street, carrying a Bible and covered in blood, but could not find any injuries on him.

Then, a man later identified as a roommate of Bohler’s called police and said their third roommate, Reeves, was lying in their home in a pool of blood.

Officers responded and found Reeves with extensive injuries to his chest, and he was declared dead on scene. A knife was found on Reeves’ back.

According to the affidavit, the roommate told police they had all been drinking and smoking marijuana earlier in the evening, but did not say what specifically led to the fatal stabbing.