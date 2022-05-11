 Skip to content

CU Buffs’ Malak Bouraeda qualifies for…

Wednesday, May 11th 2022

College Sports

CU Buffs’ Malak Bouraeda qualifies for 2022 U.S. Women’s Open

University of Colorado senior Malak Bouraeda took medalist honors at the 2022 Colorado Golf Association’s U.S. Open Qualifier at the Walnut Creek Golf Preserve in Westminster on Tuesday.

Bouraeda shot a 1-under par, 143, at the 36-hole event to qualify for the 77th U.S. Women’s Open, June 2-5, at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C. She edged out Sky Sudberry of The Woodlands, Texas, and Maria Fernanda Lira Solis of Mexico by one stroke.

“It’s absolutely insane,” Bouraeda said. “It’s the first USGA event that I’ve qualified for and to win it with only one spot going, it’s really special.”

Bouraeda shot 1-under, 71, on the first 18 holes – one of only four under par rounds for the entire field on the day. She was 5-under through 11 holes of the second round and held on for the win despite a triple bogey on No. 16 and bogey at No. 17. Bouraeda finished out with a par on No. 18 to finish even for the round.

Bouraeda is the third Colorado women’s golfer to advance to the U.S. Women’s Open through the CGA qualifier joining Jessica Wallace in 2014 and Robyn Choi in 2017 and 2018.

