Edgewise to begin Phase 2 trials for muscular dystrophy drug this year

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: EWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing drugs to treat muscular dystrophy, reported a $14.7 million net loss in the first quarter of 2022 as it prepares to enter Phase 2 trials for its leading drug candidates. That’s up 15.7% year-over-year.

Edgewise, which is pre-revenue, reported an 11% year-over-year increase in research and development expenses, from $9.1 million to $11.1 million.

The company has $265.8 million in cash and equivalents on hand, which it says can sustain its operations through 2024.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.