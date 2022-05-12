 Skip to content

Thursday, May 12th 2022

Boulder Community Health holding Movement Challenge for centennial celebration

Boulder Community Health is celebrating its centennial milestone with a 30-day Movement Challenge from May 15 to June 13.

The challenge is to exercise or move around everyday for a month. Participants can log their activity through BCH.org/move starting May 15.

Each day one participant will be selected to win a prize, including free massages, nutrition counseling, bike fitting, Nike gift cards and more. In order to be eligible to win a prize participants must document their exercise on the website.

Local companies and organizations such as Downtown Boulder, Museum of Boulder, Boulder Chamber of Commerce, Boulder County recreation centers, Out Boulder, Twenty Ninth Street Mall, and University of Colorado Boulder Sports Performance Center will be distributing calendars as a way to remind participants to stay active, keep track of daily exercises and reveal what prize that day has to offer.

All entries documented throughout the 30 days will be entered into a raffle to win a $500 gift card to Downtown Boulder.

Any “movement” qualifies for the challenge, whether it be part of commuting, spending time with kids and pets or being outside.

“The goal is to get folks moving together as a community and hopefully make movement a part of their daily routine long beyond the challenge,” Boulder Community Health spokesperson Gina DeNucci wrote in an email.

Maryjane Glynn

