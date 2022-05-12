 Skip to content

Thursday, May 12th 2022

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Heaven White (Boulder County Sheriff's Office)
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teenage girl who was last seen at a middle school in Boulder.

Heaven White, 14, was last seen at Manhattan Middle School, 290 Manhattan Drive, at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release. She walked in to the school, but was marked absent from all classes.

The sheriff’s office said she was potentially picked up from school and driven to her grandparent’s house on Sugarloaf Drive between 1:30 and 3 p.m. Authorities believe it is also possible that she is with a non-family member she met online.

Heaven has no history of running away.

She is described as 5-feet 5-inches weighing 115 pounds with blue eyes and braces. She has blonde hair but it may be dyed another color. She was last seen wearing yellow pants, a tie-dye pink shirt, rainbow high-top sneakers and carrying burgundy backpack and turquois lunch bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at 303-441-4444.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

