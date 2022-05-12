 Skip to content

Thursday, May 12th 2022

Front Range Community College honors about 400 graduates during 2022 commencement

Josefa Gonzalez speaks during commencement ceremonies Thursday at Front Range Community College Boulder County Campus at Vance Brand Auditorium in Longmont. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
Josefa Gonzalez spent about 30 years working at Efrain’s Mexican Restaurant. It was a job she enjoyed; it was a job she knew. Until suddenly, it was gone.

Jessica Perez, right, takes a photo of her cousin Julia Jacobs, left, and Director of TRIO Student Support Services Becky Chavez, center, back stage before the start of commencement ceremonies for the Front Range Community College Boulder County Campus. Perez and Jacobs are first generation college graduates. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
Hours blurred into days as Gonzalez sat in front of her TV at her home in Longmont. The restaurant she worked at in Longmont closed, and she knew she couldn’t make the trek to the Boulder store, especially during the icy winters.

She was in her 60s, what could she do now? she thought.

On Thursday, Gonzalez, 66, graduated from Front Range Community College Boulder County Campus with an associate degree in applied science in accounting and a certificate in bookkeeping.

After several years of hard work, Gonzalez learned a lot but one thing she now knows for sure is that it wasn’t too late.

“I never thought I could learn something new or take a class and learn,” she said. “When I started my GED (General Educational Development) test, and I passed, I thought, ‘Maybe I can do it.’”

About 400 students graduated from Front Range Community College Boulder Campus on Thursday, although only about 140 students walked during the Thursday night ceremony. The ceremony was in its traditional format this year after the 2020 ceremony was canceled and last year’s was outside because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gonzalez was one of several Front Range graduates who spoke during the commencement.

Aparna Dileep-Nageswaran Palmer, vice president of Front Range Community College, welcomed the hundreds of families to the ceremony.

In India, where Dileep-Nageswaran Palmer is from, community colleges like Front Range do not exist, she said. They do not exist in many other countries throughout the world, but they are significant nonetheless, she said.

“Community colleges are dedicated to learning and access,” she said. “The classes that are taught here, are taught by experts in their fields,” she said. “The staff who come to work here bring their exceptional backgrounds because of their dedication to service.”

There to support Gonzalez on Thursday night was her daughter, Jennifer Diaz-Leon, who also spoke.

“I am so proud,”  said Diaz-Leon, program specialist for Longmont Children, Youth and Families. “She is the most amazing role model, the best mom, and it’s just a great thing because it’s full circle.”

In 1990, Gonzalez moved to the U.S. to setup a life for herself and Diaz-Leon. She moved to Colorado without knowing anyone and without understanding much English, but she did it all for her family, Diaz-Leon said.

“My mom has always been the person in her family to take care of everybody else,” she said. “She always tells me how proud she is of me, but I tell her that I’m a reflection of who she is.”

Before leaving the stage Thursday night, Diaz-Leon looked to her mom and reminded her once more, “You did it.”

