Letters to the editor: Catholic churches…

Thursday, May 12th 2022

Letters to the editor: Catholic churches deplore desecration of sacred spaces

By | openforum@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Kae Madden: Vandalism: Catholic churches deplore desecration of sacred spaces

As members of the Rocky Mountain Region of the Ecumenical Catholic Communion, we decry the recent acts of vandalism against the sacred spaces of our Roman Catholic siblings in Christ and violation of any and all sacred spaces.

While acts of violence are sometimes committed in response to perceived injustices, we do not condone vandalism, hate speech, the desecration of sacred spaces or any form of violence as an expression of public dissent.

We encourage open and honest dialogue around contentious issues, especially in these times of polarization within church and society, that we may together build a beloved community that addresses the needs and concerns of all.

Bishop Kae Madden

St. Paul ECC, Denver

Church of the Holy Family ECC, Aurora

Mary of Magdala ECC, Fort Collins

Light of Christ ECC, Longmont

Church of the Beloved ECC, Northglenn

