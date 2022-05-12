Private jet service to connect Broomfield, Dallas, Burbank

A new private jet service will begin to offer nonstop flights between Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, known as BJC, and Dallas (DAL) and Burbank, Calif. (BUR) beginning Aug. 4.

JSX, trade name for JetSuiteX Inc., also is opening seasonal service from Dallas to Gunnison/Crested Butte (GUC) on June 30.

In a news statement, JSX said the service “is the ultimate travel hack that side-steps the crowds, airport dwell times and unpredictable service typically associated with crowded airports and commercial air travel making it the perfect choice for business travelers, families, weekend getaways, and anybody who values their time.”

The air service follows TSA security protocols but allows customers to check in 20 minutes before their flights. Jets to be used contain 30 seats “with business class legroom,” the company said.

The company will offer two flights daily to the Broomfield airport, and one on Saturdays, from either Dallas or Burbank. Dallas fares begin at $219 one-way, and Burbank fares begin at $249 one way.

“Our continued expansion into the Mountain West adds some of Colorado’s most idyllic and exciting destinations to our growing route map,” JSX CEO Alex Wilcox said in a statement. “With demand for travel continuing to rise, our new service to Denver/Boulder and Gunnison/Crested Butte will provide our customers with readily accessible hassle-free flights that quickly get them out of the airport and into the action.”

Tickets can be booked at jsx.com, via the company’s mobile app or by calling 800-435-9579.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.