Strangebyrds to christen Boulder’s brand new Velvet Elk Lounge with album release show

Rollinsville-based creatives Cari Minor and Ray Smith have played music together for over two decades.

Throughout the years, the duo performed under several monikers, but landed on Strangebyrds over 10 years ago.

“We tried Sleight of Hand, but when we went to Salida and Buena Vista to do shows, people came thinking we were a magic show,” Minor said.

While the Strangebyrds’ sets don’t include card tricks or levitation, watching the two perform is certainly spellbinding.

With captivating harmonies and songs rich with narrative, the married couple continues to attract its flock of fans that can’t get enough of the two’s self-proclaimed “blue collar folk.” Both are talented multi-instrumentalists and Minor can often be found strumming her show-stopping bouzouki — a long-necked plucked lute that originated in Greece and is similar to a mandolin.

On Sunday, Strangebyrds will celebrate the release of a fifth studio album “Highway Islands” at The Velvet Elk Lounge — Boulder’s newest intimate venue from Big Red F Restaurant Group which operates Jax Fish House, Centro, West End Tavern and The Post.

Tickets to the show, presented by KGNU, are $20 online and $25 at the door on Sunday.

Minor and Smith began writing “Highway Islands” in 2019, but as the world shifted in 2020, so did their artistry.

The latest release is a well-crafted, dozen-song collection that’s filled with interstate heartache, glimmers of joy and scenes of forgotten America. It was recorded at their mountain home.

“When we write something, we just go right into the living room, and while diner is cooking, we lay down tracks,” Smith said. “The inspiration is already there just because we are songwriters, and everything around you can be fodder. There was so much going on in the world.”

The opening track “Angeline” grabs listeners from the onset with real birdsongs, captured by Smith just steps from their Gilpin County porch.

“The birds were going nuts one spring morning outside the house, and I just took my iPhone and stood there quietly and tracked a whole bunch of it,” Smith said. “I put it in the rig, doubled it and added a little echo, and they just explode.”

“It comes in at the end of the album, too, so it wraps around,” Minor said.

Skilled storytellers, Minor and Smith consistently deliver authentic tunes that speak to the core of the human condition.

“‘Angeline’ was born from a conversation at our local liquor store in Nederland,” Minor said, reflecting on the inspiration behind the album’s first track.

Popping into the establishment to purchase wine for her mother, Minor got to talking with the owner about a patron who swore each time he entered the purveyor of booze it would be his last.

Like clockwork, the shopkeeper would arrive to work every day to find that the gentleman had not yet broken up with the bottle and was there wanting more.

“That night I went home I woke up around 3 in the morning and sat down and wrote this entire song,” Minor said. “It’s weird, but I do feel like things can come out of the ether, and I feel like I’m a vessel for stories that need to be told.”

The haunting track gives a glimpse of the hodgepodge of citizens who all swing by the made-up establishment, Angeline’s, to pick their poison.

The album cover art — created by local artist Dennis Quinn — depicts the slightly run-down hypothetical storefront that appears to be boarded up with vintage gas pumps out front. To the right of the shack-like structure, two blackbirds keep watch on a wooden telephone pole.

“I grew up with artists, so I’m a strong supporter of not only promoting our music but getting other people’s stuff out in the world, too,” Minor said.

While “Angeline” isn’t directly based on a real lady, Minor imagines there are plenty of similar characters currently surviving, living on the edges of towns.

“I feel like ‘Angeline’ was definitely a woman out there, a young gal who inherited this business living in a dead-end town, with a dead-end future of just owning this liquor store, but knowing her community and people flying by and leaving,” Minor said.

“Highway Islands” — the album’s title track — focuses on the demise and disappearance of the mom-and-pop shops, as big businesses move in and reign.

On the track, the Strangebyrds sing, “We’ve been driving all night trying to make town by morning/ And the highway signs only flash lies and warnings/ And the places where folks used to go/ Empty main streets everything closed / Highway Islands all the same, they take away the local money chain.”

Both a bittersweet ode to the stretches of asphalt and a cautionary tale of corporations, its sound possesses a Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks vibe.

Following the tradition of musical activists Pete Seeger and Ani DiFranco, Strangebyrds feel the call to wake listeners up to various injustices and current issues.

“In the folk music genre, your fodder really needs to be about the world around you,” Smith said. “It’s sort of your job to call out and go, ‘Hey, this is wrong,’ or ‘this is right.’ Like the disappearing towns, people on the highway don’t see those little towns. We like to go to the real town, go to the local diner, see the people and talk.”

“Hit the thrift stores,” Minor added.

“In some of those towns, there was nothing like that,” Smith said. “It was only all the businesses out by the highway. It’s kind of our jobs as folk singers to ring the bell.”

Smith, who hails from Connecticut, has been writing songs since the tender age of 8. It isn’t unlikely for him to turn out three songs a day. A simple progression of chords can spark a line that evolves into a tune.

For Minor, much of her songs are driven by research and tinged with historical relevance.

“Orphan Train,” a song from Strangebyrds’ 2015 album “Devils & Desires” tells the harrowing tale of parentless children being transported to Midwest farm families in the 1920s.

Minor crafted it after reading the 2013 book of the same name, by Christina Baker Kline.

On “Highway Islands” a piece of Boulder’s scandalous days is revealed.

“’Bug Town’ is about the ladies of the night back in Boulder,” Minor said

The song about the happenings at a section of Boulder’s brothels — located along what is now Canyon Boulevard — tells the true story of Trixie Lee, a teenage prostitute who was shot in 1894 by Maud Hawkes, the enraged wife of Fred Hawkes who had been spotted with Lee.

Theatrical, gritty and darkly fun, the track brings listeners back to a time of pure chaos and impropriety in the late 19th century.

“I can’t go into everything cause you have to keep it three minutes for radio,” Minor said.

“You have to crystalize it,” Smith added

“But if you go and look up ‘ladies of the night Boulder County’ they would set each other’s houses on fire,” Minor said. “There were these wars going on. It was crazy.”

The album — made possible by a Kickstarter campaign in which 171 backers pledged $13,540 — also offers tracks drawn from personal experiences that captures universal appeal.

“For You,” Minor wrote about the experience of getting her mom — lovingly referred to as Mighty Marion, now age 94 — out of her Wisconsin independent-living facility when COVID hit in March 2020.

“My brother and I drove 2,000 miles in four days, and we got her out the day before they locked down the whole facility,” Minor said.

The Rollinsville home of Minor and Smith not only provided them great solace in times of social distancing — where they could work on new material — it also served as a place where other creatives could safely record music.

Throughout the pandemic, Smith welcomed artists to his on-site Byrd Nest Recording Studio. The setup offered a vocal recording booth with a separate entrance, allowing artists to lay down tracks while still keeping safety guidelines in mind.

Among the artists to use the innovative space was Kort McCumber, of Moors and McCumber, who also provided vocals and played cello and mandolin on 2022’s “Highway Islands.”

Smith and Minor are currently working on a song for Frank Fazzio’s upcoming documentary about global warming and its impact on youth. The two will soon make a trip to Boulder’s Bear Creek Elementary to record with students. The song will be debuted at Sunday’s show.

Up next, Strangebyrds will fly back into the studio to deliver a heavier sound with a rock album.

“We both grew up with major rock ‘n’ roll, and we are big Foo Fighters fans and Nirvana fans,” Minor said.” I was the mother of a grunge kid. We took the kids to all the bands. We were the cool parents.”

And what’s more hardcore rock and roll than getting burned at the stake?

“I’m working on a song about Joan of Arc because she was really badass,” Minor said. “She was really cool.”

While reading about the saint, who was torched publicly at age 19, Minor came across Joan’s powerful mantra of “I am not afraid, I was made for this.” And just like that, a song rose from the ashes.

“I love that line,” Minor said.

For now, folks can look forward to Sunday’s show where Mark Oblinger Duo will open with a 7 p.m. performance.

Oblinger, a Grammy-nominated and Emmy-winning composer, produced Minor’s debut album “Returning” in 1999.

“He’s kind of the guy who guided me back,” Minor said. “I was a mom. I was 40. I had three kids, and some people tell themselves in their mind ‘It’s all over now, I’m 40,’ and for me it was just the beginning. It was my rebirth. It’s been 21 years of just incredibleness.”

On Strangebyrds’ latest release, “1999” is also the name of a track. An anniversary song, steeped in romance, the heartfelt number is a homage to the couple’s real-life love.

While “Highway Islands” spotlights some hard truths, it also is brimming with glimmering silver linings and plenty of encouraging light-at-the-end-of-the tunnel sentiments.

“Only One Today,” written by Smith, reminds folks to savor the moment and life’s simple pleasures.

“We want listeners to be uplifted, we want them to be hopeful and inspired,” Minor said.

Although the two have been in bands and different musical acts prior to playing together, it’s the creation of Strangebyrds that seems to keep the music in flight.

“We play more than we’ve ever played in our lives in any other configuration,” Smith said. “We’ve gotten more work in the last 20 years than we’ve ever had before.”

Strangebyrds will be performing at St. Julien on May 26, Boulder Creek Festival on May 28 and Gold Hill Inn on May 29. Fans can see their full schedule at strangebyrds.com/shows.

The pair will eventually migrate to North Carolina in the fall for some dates — including a house-concert on a sprawling property — but is currently keeping busy with shows throughout the Front Range.

“The phone’s ringing, we’re making some change and it’s good,” Minor said.