Multijurisdictional shoot team investigating after Boulder County officers fire weapons at carjacking suspect

Officers in Boulder shot at a carjacking suspect Thursday morning, leading to a police pursuit that ended with a crash off Table Mesa Drive.

A multijurisdictional shoot team has been activated to investigate the incident, which spanned several jurisdictions over the course of Thursday morning.

Table Mesa Drive is closed between Tantra Drive and the U.S. 36 interchange, and Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said the closure would like be in place for several hours.

According to police, the incident began when an armed person carjacked a motorist at 6 a.m. in Broomfield.

At about 7 a.m., Waugh said the stolen vehicle was reported to be driving erratically on the walking portion of the Pearl Street Mall in downtown Boulder. When Boulder and University of Colorado police officers and Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies responded, the driver brandished a gun and officers fired their weapons at him.

The suspect was not hit, and no officers were injured. Waugh said at this time she could not say how many officers fired, which agencies those who fired were from, and how many times they fired.

Following a pursuit, Waugh said the suspect ended up driving the vehicle onto the sidewalk toward the bus shelters at the Table Mesa Park and Ride, forcing people to run. At that time, Boulder police officers used vehicle maneuvers to stop the vehicle, take the suspect into custody and recover the firearm.

Waugh said the person is in custody and undergoing questioning, but that his name and possible charges are not being released until he is formally arrested.

On the scene Thursday morning, a white pickup truck and a marked Boulder police SUV could be seen crashed into a bus shelter on the Table Mesa on-ramp to eastbound U.S. 36.

Police are asking motorists to avoid all of Table Mesa Drive if possible due to traffic backing up on that road and surrounding roadways.

RTD tweeted that Denver-bound buses that typically load passengers at Gate A on the on-ramp will now board at the loading area on the north side of the park and ride.

Looks like the situation is mostly in the bus area along EB Table Mesa at Hwy 36. pic.twitter.com/M2aOB3jKKQ — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) May 12, 2022

SWAT units were called to the scene but later released, according to police radio traffic.