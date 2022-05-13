 Skip to content

Boulder crews respond to two structure fires…

Friday, May 13th 2022

E-Edition

Latest Headlines

Boulder crews respond to two structure fires overnight

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder emergency crews responded to two structures fires overnight.

The first fire was at a home in the 1800 block of Canyon Boulevard at 10:34 p.m., according to Boulder Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Marya Washburn.

Washburn said the fire started outside before spreading to the home. Firefighters were largely able to contain the fire to the one home, but a neighboring home did suffer damage and at least two families were displaced.

The second fire was called in at 2 a.m. on Fuller Court in the Martin Acres area, Washburn said. In that case, the fire also started outside the home and then spread to the structure’s attic before firefighters were able to put it out.

That family was also displaced.

There were no injuries reported in either fire.

https://twitter.com/boulder_fire/status/1525174257944186880

Officials said the cause of both fires appears to be smoking materials not disposed of properly, and both were deemed accidents.

“This is a good reminder to be cautious when putting out any materials that could ignite a fire,” Boulder Fire-Rescue wrote in a tweet. “Methods that may have worked before may no longer work during windy and dry weather like what we’ve been having here in Boulder.”

Author

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Longmont Chorale Is A Community Chorus

    While we cannot gather for live chorale performances at this time, the members of the Longmont Chorale want you to...
  2. Dog Boarding You Feel Good About

    It’s hard to leave your dog with strangers when you go out of town. But when you take your pup...
  3. These Apartments Are Cool For Cats

    Looking for a cat-friendly apartment in Boulder? These apartments are cool for cats! Flatiron View offers versatile and spacious apartments...
  4. Commemorate Your Special Companion

    Commemorate your special companion with a pet memorial. Landmark Monuments will create a tribute in stone or bronze that reflects...
  5. Tax Planning With An Expert

    Did you pay too much in taxes last year? Tax planning with an expert could save you significant money and...