Boulder crews respond to two structure fires overnight

Boulder emergency crews responded to two structures fires overnight.

The first fire was at a home in the 1800 block of Canyon Boulevard at 10:34 p.m., according to Boulder Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Marya Washburn.

Washburn said the fire started outside before spreading to the home. Firefighters were largely able to contain the fire to the one home, but a neighboring home did suffer damage and at least two families were displaced.

The second fire was called in at 2 a.m. on Fuller Court in the Martin Acres area, Washburn said. In that case, the fire also started outside the home and then spread to the structure’s attic before firefighters were able to put it out.

That family was also displaced.

There were no injuries reported in either fire.

Officials said the cause of both fires appears to be smoking materials not disposed of properly, and both were deemed accidents.

“This is a good reminder to be cautious when putting out any materials that could ignite a fire,” Boulder Fire-Rescue wrote in a tweet. “Methods that may have worked before may no longer work during windy and dry weather like what we’ve been having here in Boulder.”