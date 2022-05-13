 Skip to content

Friday, May 13th 2022

Fairview High School students to chat with astronauts aboard International Space Station

Fairview High School students on Monday will have an opportunity to chat with Fairview graduate and NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti via space-to-Earth call from the International Space Station.

“Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance, and interest in STEM,” NASA said in a news release.” Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Near Space Network Tracking and Data Relay Satellites.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Bizwest Staff

