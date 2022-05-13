Filmmaker begins app-based film festival in Longmont

Submissions are open for a new app-based film festival in Longmont. Setrecce LLC, the developer behind an app for scouting film locations, has begun the film festival to build community for underserved filmmakers in Northern Colorado.

Recce, pronounced “recky,” is a term used in some filmmaking circles to refer to the reconnaissance involved in scouting film locations. It can include anything from determining the angle of the sun to seeing the location’s proximity to noise generators to cataloging the number of power outlets a space has.

Jorge Delgadillo, founder of SetRecce, feels the need to focus on small details — and small filmmakers.

“We want to give the filmmakers as much information about the location as possible,” Delgadillo said.

Proper scouting time is crucial to making good films. Shooting in a cramped location can impact a cinematographer’s ability to set up good shots, while a location next to a railroad crossing could make recording good audio a nightmare.

Delgadillo entered the world of app development after spending time in film school and seeing smaller productions struggle to secure locations.

“Locations where you have to know the owner, or have a lot of money,” Delgadillo said, “I feel like locations have held a lot of filmmakers back.”

While there are already a few location scouting apps on the market, Delgadillo wants to create a good environment for both filmmakers and location owners. He likens the app to AirBnB, but for film locations.

“What if those people could make passive income by offering their locations?” Delgadillo asked.

To celebrate the start of the app, SetRecce has started a film festival. Filmmakers who submit to the fest must shoot their opening scene at a location they found through the SetRecce app. Submissions opened May 3, but filmmakers have all summer to work on their projects.

This year’s festival will premiere at Longmont’s Firehouse Art Center Sept. 3. Filmmakers with winning projects could win up to $500, in addition to a SetRecce Film Festival NFT. Both submission to the festival and attendance to the premiere are free to the public.

Delgadillo has big plans for the future of the app and festival. Delgadillo plans to work with local film commissions to make permitting processes more transparent to filmmakers. Once the SetRecce app has enough locations entered, he wants to feature filmmakers from every state at the festival.

“We want to start a new tradition in Longmont,” Delgadillo said.

​​This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.