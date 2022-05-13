 Skip to content

Man accused of throwing improvised explosive…

Friday, May 13th 2022

E-Edition

Latest Headlines

Man accused of throwing improvised explosive device set for hearing on possible new attorney

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Mark Szyperek (Boulder County Sheriff's Office)
Mark Szyperek (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

A man accused of taping a road flare to a propane tank and throwing it at people outside a Boulder fire station is set for a hearing to determine if he should be given a new attorney.

Mark Stephen Szyperek, 59, is charged with attempted first-degree murder after deliberation, four counts of attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference, use of an explosive device in a felony, possession of an explosive device, four counts of attempted fourth-degree arson and five crime of violence sentence enhancers.

Szyperek was set for an arraignment hearing Friday in Boulder District Court, but deputies at the Boulder County Jail said Szyperek refused to virtually attend court, the second court hearing in a row Szyperek has refused to appear for.

Szyperek’s attorney Megan Stewart with the public defender’s office then asked Boulder District Judge Thomas Mulvahill for a hearing to determine if there is cause for Szyperek to be assigned a new attorney.

Mulvahill scheduled Szyperek for a hearing on May 31, and ordered that he be brought to the courtroom in person.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called at 6:49 p.m. July 5 to a grassy area just west of a Boulder fire station at 1585 30th St.

There, witnesses told police Szyperek had thrown some sort of flaming device at them before firefighters were able to put the device out.

Police spoke to a firefighter who said the device was a road flare that had been taped to a foot-long propane cannister. The firefighter said that had the flare not been extinguished in time, it could have produced a serious explosion.

The witnesses and firefighters at the station said they were familiar with Szyperek, as he lived in the area behind the station. Firefighters told police Szyperek had been throwing rocks at the station the day before.

One firefighter also said he heard Szyperek say he was going to kill one of the other people in the area at the time the device was thrown.

Szyperek was located at a nearby grocery store and arrested without incident.

He remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Author

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Longmont Chorale Is A Community Chorus

    While we cannot gather for live chorale performances at this time, the members of the Longmont Chorale want you to...
  2. Dog Boarding You Feel Good About

    It’s hard to leave your dog with strangers when you go out of town. But when you take your pup...
  3. These Apartments Are Cool For Cats

    Looking for a cat-friendly apartment in Boulder? These apartments are cool for cats! Flatiron View offers versatile and spacious apartments...
  4. Commemorate Your Special Companion

    Commemorate your special companion with a pet memorial. Landmark Monuments will create a tribute in stone or bronze that reflects...
  5. Tax Planning With An Expert

    Did you pay too much in taxes last year? Tax planning with an expert could save you significant money and...