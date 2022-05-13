Man arrested in connection with missing Boulder teen

A Boulder man was arrested after detectives found a missing 14-year-old girl in his home Thursday.

James Dean, 51, was arrested on suspicion of violation of a custody order and harboring a minor.

Heaven White, 14, was reported missing after going to Manhattan Middle School, 290 Manhattan Drive, at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release. She walked in to the school, but was marked absent from all classes.

According to a release, detectives with the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab worked with members of the FBI and the Boulder County Drug Task Force to track Heaven to Dean’s residence in the 5100 block of Santa Clara Place in Boulder.

Detectives served a search warrant at the address Thursday and located Heaven, who was not harmed.

“The sheriff’s office would like to thank the community members who called in tips and offered to help find Heaven,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement.

The sheriff’s office did not confirm Heaven and Dean knew each other or how they might be related, but court records show a judge had granted a temporary restraining order against Dean in which Heaven was the protected party.

Court records also show that the case had a hearing on Wednesday, and that a permanent restraining order was being sought.

Colorado law states a person commits violation of a custody order when “any person, including a natural or foster parent, who, knowing that he or she has no privilege to do so or heedless in that regard, takes or entices any child under the age of eighteen years from the custody or care of the child’s parents, guardian, or other lawful custodian or person with parental responsibilities with respect to the child.”

Dean has no prior criminal history in Colorado other than a traffic case.

His booking photo was not immediately available Friday.