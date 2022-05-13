 Skip to content

Niwot office space trades for $8.4 million

Friday, May 13th 2022

Business

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
An office building smack dab between Boulder and Longmont has been offloaded for $8.4 million.

The property at 6309 Monarch Park Place in Niwot is 39,316 square feet and was built in 1997. Tenants include Black Dog LED LLC and BackJoy Orthotics LLC.

The parties involved in the deal are somewhat mysterious.

The buyer, Boulder County real estate records show, is an entity called 638 Southern Ave LLC. That company is not registered with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office, which is quite unusual for entities involved in real estate transactions in the state.

The seller is Monarch Offices LLC, according to public records, and is registered to a Dacono post office box by an agent listed as Sona LLC, itself registered to a residence in Frederick.

Monarch Offices bought the Niwot building in 2017 for $4.3 million.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

