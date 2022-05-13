With coronavirus cases rising, Boulder City Council changes course and moves virtual

Boulder City Council’s May 17 meeting will be fully virtual given that Boulder County reports climbing coronavirus cases and some City Council members and staff contracted the virus after gathering on May 3.

For the past few weeks, Boulder City Council and staff had been joining for meetings in person at the City Council chambers, while the public, including members of the media, watched online.

The city was preparing for a full in-person return on May 17.

However, per the city’s latest announcement, everyone will return to meeting virtually, at least until COVID-19 cases get under control.

According to a city news release, Boulder County on Thursday moved the community risk level from green, or low, to yellow, or medium. This is based on data collected during the previous seven days. Counties move into the medium community risk level with an incidence rate of more than 200 cases per 100,000 people.

Boulder County Public Health data indicates the county’s incidence rate on Friday was 310 cases per 100,000 people.

“While we have been excited about the prospect of welcoming community members back to in-person participation, public safety remains our top priority,” City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde stated in the news release. “We’re hopeful this period of heightened vigilance will be short-lived. We will continue to monitor data and watch for news of any changes in risk levels from public health officials.”

The City Council members who attended Monday’s virtual Council Agenda Committee meeting indicated that this was their preference.

Councilmember Matt Benjamin, one of those who tested positive after the May 3 meeting, said the plan for a full in-person return should be reconsidered given that COVID-19 spread with a handful of people in council chambers.

Friday’s announcement marks the second time the city has been forced to renege on its plans for in-person meetings.

The city planned an in-person return to City Council chambers last summer that was first delayed because of technological challenges and later postponed indefinitely as COVID-19 surged.

The decision to conduct City Council meetings virtually does not affect city services offered at the New Britain, Penfield Tate II or Brenton buildings. These buildings remain open.

Unvaccinated community members are asked to wear a well-fitting, medical-grade mask in public buildings as are those who are at a high risk for severe disease, the release states.

Boulder will require city-sponsored events to be held outdoors or conducted virtually for the foreseeable future.

For more information about vaccine providers across the county, visit: bit.ly/3PdvMay

City Council meetings can be viewed at bouldercolorado.gov/boulder8 or on the city’s YouTube channel.