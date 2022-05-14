Last defendant in ‘Operation Unicorn’ sentenced to probation as part of plea deal

The last of the defendants arrested as part of a theft investigation called “Operation Unicorn” was sentenced to probation as part of a plea deal.

Adrian Cisco Quintana, 45, pleaded guilty Friday in Boulder District Court to a misdemeanor count of aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Attorneys agreed that as part of the plea deal, Quintana would receive a probation sentence that he would serve concurrently to a probation sentence in Jefferson County.

Boulder District Judge Norma Sierra accepted the plea agreement, and sentenced Quintana to 18 months of probation.

Quintana; Shane Michael Phillips, 21; and Marie Roman, 36; were all arrested as part of “Operation Unicorn” in August 2021.

According to the release, the three suspects are accused of multiple motor vehicle thefts, porch piracy, and vehicle trespasses at 46 known locations in Boulder, Longmont and Lyons between September 2020 and February 2021, with damages valued at approximately $115,000.

They were also connected to incidents in 12 other jurisdictions in the Denver-metro area.

The operation got its name “because of the group’s affection for unicorns,” and investigators said unicorn drawings and figurines left at the various scenes helped investigators to connect the incidents.

Phillips took a plea deal and was sentenced to prison while Roman was sentenced to probation in her case.