‘Steeplechase U’ returns as CU Buffs’ Madie Boreman claims Pac-12 crown

Abby Nichols set the tone on Friday by winning the 10,000-meter run. Madie Boreman continued the conference championship parade for the Buffaloes on Saturday.

Boreman already had etched her name alongside some of Colorado’s all-time greats in the event that made them famous in college, the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Yet Saturday’s win undoubtedly was a long time coming.

Boreman pulled away from the field down the stretch to win the women’s steeplechase crown at the Pac-12 track and field championships for the second time in her career, adding a second crown five years after she ruled the field as a freshman in 2017.

When Boreman won that 2017 title, it was the sixth consecutive Pac-12 women’s steeplechase title for the Buffs and the ninth conference championship in a row overall in the event, dating back to the program’s time in the Big 12. Boreman added her name to a list of CU steeplechase champions that includes Buffs’ luminaries like future Olympians Jenny Simpson, Shalaya Kipp, and Emma Coburn, in addition to two-time Pac-12 champ Erin Clark. Boreman joins all four of those athletes as two-time CU conference champs in the women’s steeplechase (Coburn won three).

Boreman battled injuries in 2018 and 2019, then watched the 2020 outdoor season get canceled at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Boreman finished fourth at the Pac-12 finals last year but returned to the top of the podium on Saturday at Oregon’s Hayward Field, finishing with a personal-best time of 9 minutes, 42.22 seconds. Boreman topped runner-up Kaylee Mitchell from Oregon State by 6.57 seconds.

CU’s Gabriel Orie also posted a personal-best mark in the steeplechase, finishing in 10:03.54 to place sixth. Also on Saturday, CU’s Avery McMullen finished second in the women’s heptathlon, while Micaela DeGenero won her heat in the preliminaries of the 800-meter run, posting the third overall time (2:05.40).

DeGenero is scheduled to have a busy Sunday during the final day of the meet, as she is expected to vie for conference crowns in the final of the 800 (3:15 p.m. MT) as well as the 1,500 (2:20 p.m. MT). Boreman and Rachel McArthur also are slated to compete in the women’s 1,500 final, with Eduardo Herrera and Noah Hibbard set for the men’s 1,500 final.

The Buffs will have a slew of runners in the men’s and women’s 5K final, while Mead High alum Abbey Glynn competes for a conference title in the women’s 400 hurdles (3:30 p.m.).

PAC-12 CONFERENCE TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hayward Field, Eugene, Ore.

Saturday CU Buffs results

Men

110 hurdles (preliminaries): 8. Kellen Monestime, 14.56 (Q; PR).

800 (preliminaries): 11. Ryan Lindrud, 1:50.68.

100 (preliminaries): 19. Luc Andrada, 10.79.

Heptathlon: 2. Avery McMullen, 5,576.

Hammer throw: 12. Dominique Williams, 61.47; 16. Tyler Sconce, 58.01.

Long jump: 17. Noah Bouchard, 6.59.

Women

100 hurdles (preliminaries): 11. Reese Renz, 14.02.

400 (preliminaries): 14. Grace Jenkins, 55.33; 18. Jaida Drame, 56.64.

800 (preliminaries): 3. Micaela DeGenero, 2:05.40 (Q);

3,000 steeplechase: 1. Madie Boreman, 9:42.22 (PR); 6. Gabriel Orie, 10:03.54 (PR); 12. Alisa Meraz-Fishbein, 10:29.97.

(PR=Personal Record; Q=Qualified for championship heat)