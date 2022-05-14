 Skip to content

Local News |
Woman with minor injury rescued Saturday on…

Saturday, May 14th 2022

Local News

Local News |
Woman with minor injury rescued Saturday on Royal Arch Trail in Boulder

A 29-year-old Broomfield woman was rescued Saturday after sustaining a minor injury on the Royal Arch Trail in Boulder.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about the injured woman at 12:04 p.m., according to a sheriff’s office news release.

City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks personnel were first to arrive, followed by Rocky Mountain Rescue Group personnel. The release said that after stabilizing the woman, rescuers moved the patient in a litter to the Bluebell Shelter.

The woman was transported to her vehicle and sought her own medical treatment. The rescue took approximately one hour.

Kelsey Hammon

