Boulder accepting grant proposals for…

Monday, May 16th 2022

Boulder accepting grant proposals for Indigenous Peoples Day events

dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder’s Human Relations Commission is accepting proposals from local organizations interested in hosting an event in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day.

The Indigenous Peoples Day celebration is part of a national effort to recognize and honor the existence, culture and contributions of North America’s original inhabitants, a city news release states.

The commission will prioritize events scheduled between Oct. 8 and 10 that are free and open to all. It encourages organizations to host events that are appropriate for young people.

Community groups and organizations are eligible for grants of up to $2,000 per event. Boulder’s Office of Arts and Culture is offering additional funding of up to $2,000 per event for programs with arts components. This includes visual arts and crafts, educational activities, lectures, music, theater and dance, the release notes.

Proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. July 11. Applications are available at bit.ly/3NlZ1X9.

For more information, contact Ingrid Castro-Campos at castro-camposi@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-4197.

Deborah Swearingen

