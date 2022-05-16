Former CU Buffs star Kennedy Leonard leads team to British title

Former Colorado star Kennedy Leonard led her team to the Women’s British Basketball League championship on Sunday.

Leonard was named finals MVP after posting 13 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals in the London Lions’ dominating 70-45 win against the Sevenoaks Suns. The game was played in front of a WBBL-record crowd of 10,928 at London’s 02 Arena.

The Lions went 34-0 during the WBBL season, sweeping the four league trophies: the WBBL Cup, the WBBL Trophy (a knockout competition), the regular season title and the playoffs.

Playing in all 34 games, Leonard averaged 11.3 points, 8.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals.

It was the second consecutive season in which Leonard and the Lions won the WBBL Playoff Final.

Leonard played at CU from 2015-19 and is the program’s all-time assists leader, with 664. She’s eighth in career points (1,635). She averaged 14.3 points, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals at CU while twice being named first-team All-Pac-12.