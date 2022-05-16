 Skip to content

Former CU Buffs star Kennedy Leonard leads team…

Monday, May 16th 2022

E-Edition

SportsCollege Sports

Former CU Buffs star Kennedy Leonard leads team to British title

Kennedy Leonard participated in the Merit Pro Combine in Tampa, Fla., with about 100 other prospects last weekend.
Kennedy Leonard participated in the Merit Pro Combine in Tampa, Fla., with about 100 other prospects last weekend.
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Former Colorado star Kennedy Leonard led her team to the Women’s British Basketball League championship on Sunday.

Leonard was named finals MVP after posting 13 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals in the London Lions’ dominating 70-45 win against the Sevenoaks Suns. The game was played in front of a WBBL-record crowd of 10,928 at London’s 02 Arena.

The Lions went 34-0 during the WBBL season, sweeping the four league trophies: the WBBL Cup, the WBBL Trophy (a knockout competition), the regular season title and the playoffs.

Playing in all 34 games, Leonard averaged 11.3 points, 8.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals.

It was the second consecutive season in which Leonard and the Lions won the WBBL Playoff Final.

Leonard played at CU from 2015-19 and is the program’s all-time assists leader, with 664. She’s eighth in career points (1,635). She averaged 14.3 points, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals at CU while twice being named first-team All-Pac-12.

Author

BuffZone.com

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. A Patient-First Surgical Center

    Alpine Surgical is a patient-first surgical center with everything in one place. This means you don’t have to travel to...
  2. Wyatt’s Wet Goods Wagon Sale

    What’s the big deal about Wyatt’s Wet Goods Wagon Sale? Just check out the big money you can save and...
  3. Families Trust Viegut Funeral Home

    Viegut Mortuary is the only Loveland funeral home to have the owner’s name on the business. This locally owned funeral...
  4. See The Shores For Yourself

    We can tell you about the great location and amenities, but you need to see The Shores for yourself. It’s...
  5. Give The Gift Of Blooming Massage

    Do you have a special person in your life that you want to thank? A massage gift certificate is a...