Man found dead off Sanitas Ridge Trail in Boulder

A 21-year-old man was found dead Sunday on just off the Sanitas Ridge Trail in the foothills west of Boulder.

According to a release, dispatchers received a call at 3:22 p.m. Sunday from a passerby who saw what appeared to be a body on Boulder open space.

Rescue crews responded and found a man dead at the scene. After investigating the scene, the body was evacuated out to the trailhead.

At this time, there does not appear to be any signs of foul play, according to the release.

The man’s name and cause and manner of death will be released by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Boulder Open Space Mountain Parks Rangers, Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District, American Medical Response and Boulder County Coroner’s Office all responded to the call.