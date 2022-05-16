Premier Members to break ground for Erie branch

Premier Members Credit Union, which recently opened a new branch in Thornton, is set to break ground on a retail location in Erie, its 17th branch.

Boulder-based Premier Members is working with Fort Collins design-build company The Neenan Co. on the Erie branch. Neenan also built the Thornton branch.

In a press statement, the credit union said it remains committed to brick-and-mortar service centers. “While many in the industry are increasingly shifting to a digital-first banking strategy, Premier Members continues to build upon its brick-and-mortar presence to enhance the in-person member experience. … Neenan developed a new branch model that provides a flexible layout the credit union plans to apply to future sites and communities. Neenan is adapting this layout for the Erie branch location.”

“The pandemic really had an impact on the person-to-person service we normally provide. The resumption of retail transactions has reinforced the importance of the in-person banking experience in relationship building,” Carlos Pacheco, CEO of Premier Members, said in a statement.

The Erie location will be at 350 Ambrose St., off Erie Parkway. The 1,900-square-foot facility is expected to be complete in early 2023.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.