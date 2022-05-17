 Skip to content

Phillip Lindsay agrees to one-year deal with…

Tuesday, May 17th 2022

SportsCollege Sports

Phillip Lindsay agrees to one-year deal with Indianapolis Colts

Lindsay split 2021 between Houston and Miami, registering just 249 rushing yards overall

DENVER, COLORADO – DECEMBER 29: Phillip Lindsay #30 left, and Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos take the field before playing the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post)
By Kyle Newman
Phillip Lindsay, in need of a career revival, is getting his chance with a prove-it deal in Indianapolis.

Lindsay agreed to a one-year contract with the Colts, his agent, Mike McCartney, announced on Tuesday. Lindsay projects to compete for carries behind Indianapolis bell-cow Jonathan Taylor, who led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards last year.

The 27-year-old Lindsay starred at Denver South and CU before bursting into the NFL as a rookie with Denver in 2018, when he became the first undrafted rookie offensive player in NFL history to be named to the Pro Bowl.

After consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and ’19, injuries and the arrival of Melvin Gordon curtailed Lindsay’s production to 502 yards and one rushing touchdown in 2020. Lindsay then signed with the Texans, but didn’t last long in Houston, getting waived after 10 games.

He finished the season in Miami and with just 249 rushing yards overall in 2021. Entering this year, questions remain about Lindsay’s ability to stay healthy and be consistent in pass protection.

In addition to Taylor, the Colts also have Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson on the running back depth chart. Lindsay makes two Colorado products in that room, as Max Borghi (Pomona/Washington State) signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent.

Kyle Newman | Sports writer

Kyle Newman is a sportswriter for The Denver Post, a position he’s held since 2016. He is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Rockies and also covers other professional, college and high school athletics around the state.

