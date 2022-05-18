 Skip to content

Restaurants Food and Drink |
Dining Buzz: Mono Mono’s Korean fried…

Wednesday, May 18th 2022

E-Edition

Things To Do

Restaurants Food and Drink

Restaurants Food and Drink |
Dining Buzz: Mono Mono’s Korean fried half-bird, rooftop time at The Roost and more

Dining news for Boulder County

Mono Mono Fried Chicken in Lafayette has expanded its menu to now offer a half Korean fried bird in addition to the tenderloins, crispy wings, drumsticks and popcorn chicken. (Mono Mono / Courtesy photo)
Mono Mono Fried Chicken in Lafayette has expanded its menu to now offer a half Korean fried bird in addition to the tenderloins, crispy wings, drumsticks and popcorn chicken. (Mono Mono / Courtesy photo)
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Until now, Mono Mono Fried Chicken, 599 Crossing Drive, Lafayette, chicken piece offerings were limited to choices that consisted only of tenderloins, crispy wings, drumsticks, or popcorn chicken.

Now, exclusive to the Lafayette location, Mono Mono is offering the Ban Mari Korean fried chicken which consists of an entire half bird, enabling the diner to sample a variety of pieces. Ban Mari is available in either spicy or mild versions.

Easily shared by two or more, this selection would also pair well with the kimchi fries, which also comes topped with bulgogi beef and cheese. Take that poutine!

Bar manager Cody Wehrli mixes a customer's blackberry whiskey sour on May 5 at The Roost in Longmont. Customers can now head to the rooftop for cocktails now that it is open for the summer. (Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)
Bar manager Cody Wehrli mixes a customer’s blackberry whiskey sour on May 5 at The Roost in Longmont. Customers can now head to the rooftop for cocktails now that it is open for the summer. (Timothy Hurst/File photo)

Rooftop at The Roost

While it’s not quite Punxsutawney Phil glimpsing his shadow on Groundhog Day signaling a change of seasons, The Roost, 526 Main St., Longmont, has opened its rooftop patio for the year.

This festive spot, replete with eye-catching mountain views, is an ideal venue to enjoy the Roost’s varied international offerings. Of particular interest is the happy-hour menu, which includes a selection of such cocktails as a coconut daiquiri and an Aperol spritz. Light bites on offer range from olive oil hummus with naan bread to Thai pork tostadas, dressed with ginger sauce and cashews. There’s also polenta bites and Hawaiian ahi poke.

Gluten-free cupcakes at Lucky's Bakehouse Cafe.
Gluten-free cupcakes at Lucky’s Bakehouse Cafe.

Baked delights

Lucky’s Bakehouse Cafe, 3980 Broadway, Boulder, is now under the supervision of Chef Jen Mesinger, best known for her top-notch work at the Bakehouse.

The current menu features such breakfast delights as lemon ricotta doughnut holes, chilaquiles with house-made tortilla chips, eggs and pulled chicken, as well as the cafe’s highly regarded tofu scramble.

Lunch choices include the inside-out grilled cheese, available with optional garnishes of kimchi or green chile, and there’s also a veggie burger with harissa ketchup.

Earlier this month, the Cafe also received a liquor license, so Bloody Marys, mimosas, beer, wine and other libations are now available to accompany menu favorites.

Erie's 24 Carrot Bistro is serving up a Greek feast in June.
Erie’s 24 Carrot Bistro is serving up a Greek feast in June.

Greek feast

Erie’s 24 Carrot Bistro, 578 Briggs St., continues its monthly Speakeasy series and will spotlight Greek cuisine on June 6. On the first Monday of every month, the restaurant rolls out a four-course dinner with varied cultural offerings.

The event, for those 21 and older, serves up four courses for $65, with cocktails prepared tableside available for an additional fee. The May Speakeasy event at 24 Carrot spotlighted Cuban cuisine. Be sure to reserve a table for the Greek dinner at exploretock.com/24carrotbistro.

French grapes

Dedalus Boulder,1825 Pearl St., is offering a food- and wine-pairing class, titled “Living the Good Life in the Loire,” on May 27.

This special class, taught by Brittany Galbraith, will explore the diverse grapes, regions and styles of France’s Loire Valley. There will be an opportunity to sample a lineup of classic Loire wines made by bon vivant makers like Catherine & Pierre Breton. These wines will also be paired with regional dishes and cheeses.

Registration for the $45 class is available at bit.ly/3FSCQ8r.

Author

Clay Fong

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Restaurants Food and Drink

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Does Your Bank Have a Financial Education Center?

    Does your bank have a financial education center? At High Plains Bank in Longmont we go beyond meeting your basic...
  2. See Why We Love Harper House

    Harper House Apartments in Boulder have everything you need—and more! Residents enjoy direct access to the best that Boulder has...
  3. What’s The Secret To Skin Health?

    Want to know the secret to skin health? It’s hydration. Hydration boosts beauty and skin health, reducing skin disorders and...
  4. Specialists In Women’s Health Issues

    The women’s health specialists at Alpine Physical Therapy have specialized training in the treatment and education of women’s health issues....
  5. A Patient-First Surgical Center

    Alpine Surgical is a patient-first surgical center with everything in one place. This means you don’t have to travel to...