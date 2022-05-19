Boulder County to go from fire danger to late spring snowstorm this weekend

Boulder County residents can expect a dramatic shift in weather going into the weekend, as the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for fire danger today followed by a winter storm watch on Friday and Saturday.

Today’s red flag warning, which predicted 11% to 15% relative humidity combined with warm temperatures and 15 to 25 mph winds, remains in effect until 8 p.m. for Boulder County.

According to the weather service, a late spring storm could bring heavy snow to the Front Range mountains and foothills on Friday and Saturday.

Most of the snow is expected to stay at elevations above 7,000 feet, but the weather service warned it could begin as early as tonight. Hazardous travel conditions are possible, especially in the foothills and mountains.

Paul Schlatter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder County, said the shifting weather is due to a Pacific storm that will move over the state from the west.

“It starts with a cold front tonight, so things will really feel different after about 8 p.m.,” said Schlatter. “If you’re outside, you’re going to feel pretty cold air, a cold front, and strong winds out of the northeast tonight, which will cool things off dramatically. Going from 87 degrees this afternoon to snow early afternoon tomorrow — it’s pretty impressive.”

Schlatter said Nederland and the foothills could see up to two feet of snow. In the city of Boulder, he predicted 5 to 10 inches of snow, and in eastern Boulder County, between 2 and 4 inches are likely.

According to Schlatter, snow is not likely to accumulate on the roads thanks to warm weather over the past few weeks, but the heavy snow so typical of spring storms can weigh down budding tree branches, causing them to bend or break.

“We are very concerned about that heavy, wet snow attaching itself to trees that are fully leafed out and then tree branches coming down on power lines,” Schlatter said. “Power outages are a definite concern.”

Gently shaking snow off of tree limbs can help keep them from drooping or breaking. But arborist Dave Kalyan, district manager of Boulder Davey Tree Office, warned that it’s best to only shake the limbs of smaller, younger trees, since branches from larger trees can break off and fall onto anyone standing below. He said the best way to protect bigger trees from damage is regular maintenance and pruning.

“There’s no magic bullet. Be prepared, be safe,” Kalyan said. “Smaller plants, again, you can go out there and carefully shake them so the snow damage is minimal, but it’s all about maintenance when it comes to the big trees.”

Other types of plants, including the shrubs, flowers, herbs and vegetables that many gardeners have already planted in their yards for the summer, can also sustain damage from late spring snowfall even if temperatures don’t drop low enough to create a deadly frost—and temperatures Friday and Saturday night are expected to drop to freezing and below.

Michael Morris, hard goods manager at The Flower Bin nursery in Longmont, said there are steps home gardeners can take to protect their plants, such as moving hanging and potted plants indoors and covering outdoor plants with a cloth-based material. He advised against using plastic materials since they can conduct cold temperatures more efficiently.

“What we’re trying to do is to get us through the next couple of nights,” Morris said. “The other thing I’m coaching my customers on is to water really well, because a well hydrated plant will handle the cold weather better than a plant that’s stressed from a lack of water.”