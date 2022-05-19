 Skip to content

CU Buffs’ Abby Nichols named Pac-12…

Friday, May 20th 2022

E-Edition

SportsCollege Sports

CU Buffs’ Abby Nichols named Pac-12 Women’s Track Athlete of the Year

Senior recorded historic 5K, 10K sweep at league championships

By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

There remains much work to be done for Abby Nichols. Yet her historic distance sweep at the Pac-12 Conference championships has landed the Colorado senior an impressive honor.

On Thursday, Nichols led the Buffaloes’ contingent among the Pac-12 year-end honors, becoming the first CU athlete to win the league’s Women’s Track Athlete of the Year.

Nichols was one of four CU athletes to win conference championships last week in Eugene, as he swept the 5K and 10K races. She became just the third women’s athlete to win both races at the Pac-12 championships and the first since Oregon’s Nicole Blood in 2010. Nichols’ winning time in the 10K — 32 minutes, 27.25 seconds — set Pac -12 meet and CU team records, and also counts as the top NCAA mark this season.

It was Nichols’ first competitive 10K of the outdoor track season, and her time ranks No. 6 all-time in the Pac-12.

The honor also completes an impressive double-play for Nichols, who also won the Pac-12 Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Year last fall. Nichols and former Buffs runner Dani Jones, a two-time winner of the cross country honor, are the only CU women’s athletes to win a pair of Pac-12 athlete of the year awards.

Led by Nichols’ 20 points, CU recorded 102.5 points and finished second in the team standing behind Oregon, the Buffs’ top finish at the track and field championships since joining the league.

Oregon coach Robert Johnson was named the men’s and women’s Coach of the Year after leading the Ducks to both team titles. Oregon sprinter Micah Williams was named the Men’s Track Athlete of the Year while Cal’s Mykolas Alekna, a discus standout, collected the Freshman of the Year and Men’s Field Athlete of the Year awards. Arizona State’s Jorinde van Klinken was named the Women’s Field Athlete of the Year.

The postseason continues for the Buffs next week at the NCAA West Preliminaries, which begin Wednesday in Fayetteville, Ark. Nichols is expected to focus on the 5K.

Author

Pat Rooney | Sports Writer

Pat Rooney has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2011 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2015.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. What A Smooth Move!

    What a smooth move, thanks to Skyline Moving. They managed our entire door-to-door move! Whether it be moving everything in...
  2. Agricultural Fencing Is A Specialty

    Agricultural fencing is a specialty! It presents its own set of challenges, from containing livestock and horses to keeping out...
  3. Radon Mitigation Systems In Longmont

    You know Budget Home Supply is your source for all the materials you need to build a house. Did you...
  4. Where Our Prices Meet Your Budget

    Everyday is a Between Friends Day!  Visit us for fun and friendly shopping, where our prices meet your budget! Between...
  5. Does Your Bank Have a Financial Education Center?

    Does your bank have a financial education center? At High Plains Bank in Longmont we go beyond meeting your basic...