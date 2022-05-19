Wintry forecast prompts BVSD graduation ceremony changes

The winter storm forecast for the weekend prompted the Boulder Valley School District to make changes its graduation schedule to move several ceremonies indoors.

The district had planned to hold most of this weekend’s graduations outside at Boulder High’s Recht Field. Fairview High’s graduation, scheduled at 5:30 p.m. today, will be at Recht Field as scheduled.

Centaurus and Peak to Peak high schools will both move their graduations to the 1STBank Center in Broomfield, but remain at their regularly scheduled dates and times — 5 p.m. Friday for Centaurus and 7:30 p.m. Friday for Peak to Peak.

Broomfield and Monarch high schools have changed their time, date and location. Broomfield High will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the 1STBank Center. Monarch High will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday at the 1STBank Center.

Boulder High’s graduation will stay at the school’s Recht Field, but has moved to 9 a.m. Sunday.

For a complete schedule or to livestream a graduation, go to bvsd.org.