Letters to the editor: Boulder makes right moves on guns; register guns like cars; Congress must be strong on guns; bishop’s response is hypocritical

Ann Michelle Hill: Gun violence: Boulder making right moves with ordinances

Gun violence has infiltrated our community, and it’s past time we take action.

Thanks to our state passing SB-246, a law that now allows local municipalities to regulate firearms, Boulder can create laws that will protect our community. The Boulder City Council is doing just that.

According to everytown.org, gun violence is the leading cause of death of children and teens in Colorado. Colorado loses on average 805 people every year to gun violence, not to mention those injured or those having lost loved ones.

Boulder residents know too well that trauma of gun violence runs deep. I don’t need to go into the damage assault weapons and high-capacity magazines can do (think Table Mesa King Soopers).

Another area of concern is the rising number of suicides in Colorado. According to a recent Camera article, Boulder alone experienced close to 200 suicide attempts last year among 17- to 20-year-olds. An average of 26 people per year take their lives by gun suicide in Boulder County. 90% of suicide attempts by gun end in death, whereas other means only have a death rate of 4%.

Raising the age to purchase guns to 21 and requiring a waiting period, as proposed by the Council, can stop an impulsive and irreversible act. In addition to the changes mentioned above, educating buyers about the risks associated with firearms are steps toward saving lives.

Finally, if you have children in your home, store your firearms and ammunition in a locked safe. It’s the (Colorado state) law and it makes good sense.

Colorado’s rate of gun deaths has increased 41% since 2011, according to everystat.org.

Boulder is in a position to reverse these numbers. I applaud our Council for giving more than thoughts and prayers.

Ann Michelle Hill

Boulder

Karen Flood: Gun violence: License weapons as we do with cars

Must we continue to be the only country with a ungodly record of repeated mass shootings?

Let’s ignore for now the evil and persuasive arguments poured into the heads of unbalanced adolescents by the internet, ignore the hateful and racist remarks of “replacement theory” advocates and look at the proximate cause of death: guns.

There is no rational or sane reason for any citizen to have semi-automatic weapons. These are military weapons designed for slaughter. They should be illegal, and other weapons should be licensed just as we license and register cars.

Yes, any weapon can kill, even knives, bludgeons and the jawbones of asses — but we can reduce the number of deaths with this measure.

After that, we can address other causes.

Join me in a call for stricter gun control.

Karen Flood

Boulder

Gwen Gray: Gun violence: Congress must do their jobs on gun laws

On Monday, the hashtag #BuffaloStrong was trending.

Since March 22, 2021, our own community has done its best to be #BoulderStrong (and, believe me, I know we are).

But what if no town in America had to be #AnytownStrong? What if we didn’t put the onus on the growing number of victimized cities and towns across our wounded and traumatized country?

What if, instead, our members of Congress called on their own strength to do their jobs? What if they used their courage to set aside tired and dangerous partisan myths to help us end the public health crisis that is gun violence in America?

We have the blueprints. Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., Japan and others have acted and made progress. We must find a way forward in America. We know the answer, and it’s not more guns.

If more guns made America safe, we’d be the safest country on Earth. Instead, Americans are 26 times more likely to be killed by guns than people in peer countries, according to everytown.org.

Our legislators must stand up for intelligent solutions. Otherwise, I fear that, before long, every town in the U.S. will live the way we did in Boulder on March 22, 2021, and the way Buffalo is living today: with beloved community members gone forever and with a mortal fear of simply going to the grocery store, the movie theater, the nail salon, our churches, our schools … and with the cold comfort of hashtags and memorials that, by now, are practically a template awaiting every American city.

Gwen Gray

Lafayette

Warren M. Hern: Church vandalism: Response of Catholic bishops is hypocritical

The shameless and pathetic hypocrisy of the Catholic bishop’s May 13 complaint about vandalism of a stone sign with anti-abortion propaganda must be seen in the context of continuous Christian anti-abortion violence against doctors, women, clinic workers and abortion clinics since 1977.

Since then, 12 people involved with abortion services have been murdered by “pro-life” fanatics including the assassination of five physicians, several at point-blank range.

One of these was my friend and colleague, Dr. George Tiller, who was shot in the head by Scott Roeder in the foyer of Dr. Tiller’s Lutheran church in Wichita, Kansas, where he was helping his fellow worshipers.

Since 1977, there have been hundreds of violent attacks on abortion clinics and doctors’ offices — including mine in 1988, when five shots were fired through the front windows of my waiting room office with a high-powered rifle. One of the bullets just missed a member of my staff, and I had just walked through. The purpose was to kill us.

I don’t approve of vandalism against anti-abortion fanatics, even if it’s just a stone sign in front of a church.

But it’s crocodile tears for the bishops to whine about this, and that’s an insult to crocodiles.

Warren M. Hern, M.D.

director, Boulder Abortion Clinic

Boulder