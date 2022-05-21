 Skip to content

Saturday, May 21st 2022

Boulder receives federal funding to develop parks and trails

A $750,000 grant from the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program will help develop Violet Park in north Boulder.

The program, funded through the Land and Water Conservation Fund, enables urban communities to create new outdoor recreation spaces, reinvigorate existing parks and form connections between people and the outdoors in economically underserved communities, according to a news release from Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette.

With the funding, the park will provide an interaction adventure playground pavilion and plaza area, climbing features, nature exploration, a community garden with native and sustainable plant demonstrations, a small bike pump track and areas of passive recreation with nature paths, the release states.

The 7-acre parcel is currently an undeveloped natural park.

“Here in Colorado, access to the outdoors is integral to our livelihoods. I am thrilled to see this initiative garner support and can’t wait to see how this development expands outdoor access to everyone in our community,” Neguse stated in the release. “Preserving our public lands and investing in our outdoor recreation economy is an ongoing task, and we must continue to make sure voices of our local communities are heard and supported.

Boulder is one of 26 cities to receive this federal funding.

Deborah Swearingen

