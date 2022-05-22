 Skip to content

Two killed in single-engine plane crash in…

Sunday, May 22nd 2022

Two killed in single-engine plane crash in Broomfield

Wreckage of a single-engine plane that crashed Sunday remains outside a home in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood in Broomfield. (Ella Cobb/Staff Writer)
Officials are investigating the cause of a plane crash in a Broomfield neighborhood Sunday afternoon that killed two people who were aboard the aircraft.

No one one on the ground was hurt and the crash did not damage any structures, officials said.

Sara Farris, public information officer for the North Metro Fire District, says it is fortunate that the plane did not crash into any of the surrounding homes in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood. (Ella Cobb/Staff Writer)
The single-engine plane went down about 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of Anthem Ranch Road and and Las Brisas Drive in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood.

The plane narrowly missed hitting a residence in the subdivision, instead crashing into a landscaped area outside a home.

According to the North Metro Fire District, the crash was first reported by a neighbor. Both Broomfield police and North Metro Fire Department responded to the scene, where they found the plane’s two occupants deceased.

The identities of the people killed as well as the point of origin and destination of the plane’s flight path also were not available late Sunday afternoon.

The two closest airports to the crash site are Erie Municipal Airport and Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield.

Barbara Huntington and her husband, who live in the neighborhood, were among the first to get to the plane wreckage.

“My husband was in the garage, three houses away, and heard the sound of the crash. When we arrived, one concern was stopping traffic, and by that time, another person arrived and immediately called 911,” Barbara Huntington said.

Huntington, who is a former EMT, then checked for signs of life on the two victims.

“We checked for pulse, any sign at all that they were still there. But they had gone,” Huntington said.

Officials respond to the scene of a single-engine plane crash on Sunday in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood of Broomfield. Officials announced on Twitter that two people were killed in the crash. (North Metro Fire District / Courtesy photo)
Officials respond to the scene of a single-engine plane crash on Sunday in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood of Broomfield. Officials announced on Twitter that two people were killed in the crash. (North Metro Fire District / Courtesy photo)

Huntington said that a plane crash happening so close to her home was shocking.

“Five or 6 years ago, a plane crashed over in the open space, so we have seen that scene before. Though I never expected one to be in our neighborhood,” Huntington added.

This is the second single-engine plane crash to occur in Broomfield in less than two weeks.

On May 11, the pilot of a Cessna 172 Skyhawk was killed after crashing near Eldorado Boulevard and Interlocken Loop.

“We’ve now had two plane crashes in Broomfield within the last two weeks with fatalities. It’s hard for us as first responders, and for those of us in the community and residents to see this,” said Sara Farris, public information officer for North Metro Fire District.

“Our thoughts are obviously with those families because their loved ones aren’t going to be able to come home today,” Farris said.

She noted that the plane came close to crashing into a home.

“This area that the plane crashed in is built up, it’s a residential area — lots of homes close to each other,” she said.

The investigation is now being handled by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Farris said.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Ella Cobb | Reporter

