Twitter’s Walnut Street offices on the market

About six years after Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) moved workers into new office space in The Wencel Building at 1301 Walnut St. in downtown Boulder, that real estate is now being marketed again, suggesting that the social media giant has vacated.

Within the three-floor building owned by WWR Real Estate Services LLC, 36,748 square feet is available for lease, according to a marketing brochure from commercial real estate firm Cresa.

Cresa broker Chad Kollar and representatives from Twitter declined to comment.

Twitter gained a Boulder presence in early 2014 with its acquisition of Gnip and doubled its headcount to about 200 in 2016 with The Wencel Building lease, which provided space for an app development team.

The company then, in 2020, leased another 65,000 square feet in the S’Park neighborhood in central Boulder, which was still under construction at the time.

Since then, Twitter has been mum about its Boulder operations, and it isn’t clear whether the Walnut Street vacancy will have any impact on the company’s S’Park operations.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.