Boulder police, BVSD security to have extra presence at Casey Middle following threats

Boulder police and Boulder Valley School District security will have an increased presence at Casey Middle School until the end of the year after threats were made against the school.

In a letter to parents, Principal Gabriela Renteria wrote that the threat involved a student, and reportedly targeted Thursday, the last day of the school year.

“We want to let you know that we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to investigate a rumor that is circulating on social media about a possible threat against Casey Middle School, involving a student,” Renteria wrote. “At this time we do not have much information about the nature of the threat, other than that it apparently focused on Thursday, the last day of school.”

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said police became aware of the threat Tuesday and are investigating.

Police and BVSD security will have an increased presence at the school, 1301 High St.

“Safety is a top priority at Casey Middle School and the Boulder Valley School District,” Renteria wrote. “We take all threats seriously and will provide additional information, as it becomes available. Additionally, as a precautionary measure BVSD security and the Boulder Police Department will have increased presence on our campus through the end of school.

“As always, we encourage our community to be vigilant. If you see something, say something to a school administrator, law enforcement or a trusted adult.”

Police did not say whether the threats came before or after news broke of a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas that left at least 18 students and one teacher dead, but officials acknowledged it would be weighing on parents’ minds.

“We understand that rumors like this, in addition to today’s news about the elementary school shooting in Texas, can be frightening to our students and families,” Renteria said. “If you know of anyone who needs support, please let us know.”