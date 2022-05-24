 Skip to content

Boulder's city website down

Tuesday, May 24th 2022

BOULDER, CO – JULY 29:The Penfield Tate II Municipal Building in Boulder on Thursday, July 29, 2021. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
Boulder’s city website is currently down, and officials have not said when it might be back up and running.

The city’s Twitter account posted at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday that the site bouldercolorado.gov was not working.

“The city website is currently unavailable,” the tweet read. “We will give an update when the website is back up. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Officials did not say what might have caused the site to crash.

Mitchell Byars

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

