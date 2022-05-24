Boulder’s city website down

Boulder’s city website is currently down, and officials have not said when it might be back up and running.

The city’s Twitter account posted at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday that the site bouldercolorado.gov was not working.

The city website is currently unavailable. We will give an update when the website is back up. We apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/8yvAENEYtx — City of Boulder (@bouldercolorado) May 24, 2022

“The city website is currently unavailable,” the tweet read. “We will give an update when the website is back up. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Officials did not say what might have caused the site to crash.