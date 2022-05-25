 Skip to content

Game time announced for CU Buffs at Air Force

Wednesday, May 25th 2022

E-Edition

SportsCollege Sports

Game time announced for CU Buffs at Air Force

BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 14, 2019: University of Colorado’s Alex Fontenot finds a hole against Air Force during the second half of the University of Colorado – Air Force NCAA football game on September 14, 2019. (photo by Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 14, 2019: University of Colorado’s Alex Fontenot finds a hole against Air Force during the second half of the University of Colorado – Air Force NCAA football game on September 14, 2019. (photo by Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Colorado hasn’t played a football game at Air Force in nearly 48 years. The Buffaloes haven’t had a game on CBS in more than 26 years.

Both of those streaks will come to a close on Sept. 10.

On Wednesday, the game time and TV slot for the Buffs’ visit to Falcon Stadium was announced. The game is slated for a 1:30 p.m. MDT kickoff and will be broadcast on CBS.

This will be CU’s first appearance on CBS since beating Oregon, 38-6, in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 1, 1996.

CU’s last visit to Air Force came on Oct. 5, 1974, when the Buffs came away with a 28-27 victory. After that game, the Buffs and Falcons didn’t meet again until Sept. 14, 2019, at Folsom Field. Air Force won that game, 30-23, in overtime.

Dating back to the first meeting in 1958, CU holds a 12-5 lead in the series with Air Force, including 5-1 in Colorado Springs.

Games times and TV slots for CU’s other two non-conference games – Sept. 2 at home vs. TCU and Sept. 17 at Minnesota – will be released Thursday by Fox and ESPN.

Author

Brian Howell | Sports Writer

Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Craft Cocktails? Start At Twin Peaks Liquor

    If you’re into craft cocktails, start at Twin Peak Liquor for all the best ingredients. Top-shelf liquors (and very affordable...
  2. Finest Granite Memorials In Northern Colorado

    Landmark Monuments has created some of the finest granite memorials in Northern Colorado. The staff at Landmark takes special care...
  3. Senior Living In A Community

    Have you wondered what senior living in a community is like? Come see AltaVita Assisted Living! Residents enjoy a real...
  4. Most Desirable Location In Town

    Kimberly Court Apartments in South Boulder can seem like living in the most convenient, most desirable location in town. You...
  5. Your Compassionate Partner

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is the funeral home in Boulder families trust for a caring and meaningful funeral. The directors...