Game time announced for CU Buffs at Air Force

Colorado hasn’t played a football game at Air Force in nearly 48 years. The Buffaloes haven’t had a game on CBS in more than 26 years.

Both of those streaks will come to a close on Sept. 10.

On Wednesday, the game time and TV slot for the Buffs’ visit to Falcon Stadium was announced. The game is slated for a 1:30 p.m. MDT kickoff and will be broadcast on CBS.

This will be CU’s first appearance on CBS since beating Oregon, 38-6, in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 1, 1996.

CU’s last visit to Air Force came on Oct. 5, 1974, when the Buffs came away with a 28-27 victory. After that game, the Buffs and Falcons didn’t meet again until Sept. 14, 2019, at Folsom Field. Air Force won that game, 30-23, in overtime.

Dating back to the first meeting in 1958, CU holds a 12-5 lead in the series with Air Force, including 5-1 in Colorado Springs.

Games times and TV slots for CU’s other two non-conference games – Sept. 2 at home vs. TCU and Sept. 17 at Minnesota – will be released Thursday by Fox and ESPN.