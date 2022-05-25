 Skip to content

NCAA West Preliminaries begin for CU Buffs

Thursday, May 26th 2022

E-Edition

SportsCollege Sports

NCAA West Preliminaries begin for CU Buffs

Tyler Williams, Aaron McCoy advance out of first-round heats

By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

With athletes like Abby Nichols, Micaela DeGenero and Madie Boreman set to begin their respective quests for NCAA outdoor track national championships this week, it is the Colorado women’s team that will be in the biggest spotlight for the Buffaloes at the NCAA West Preliminaries.

On Wednesday, though, it was the CU men that got things started in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Buffs advanced a pair of athletes through opening heats into quarterfinal rounds later this week, while a handful of distance runners took flight in CU’s first championship race of the week in the 10,000-meter run.

CU received a pair of top-20 finishes, with Austin Vancil placing 19th (29:13.46) and Charlie Sweeney finishing on his heels for 20th (29:14.26). Andrew Kent finished at 30th (29:33.69) and Paxton Smith finished at 37th (29:58.42).

In the 1,500, Noah Hibbard finished 10th in the opening heat and 31st overall, posting a time of 3 minutes, 46.97 seconds to fall short of a berth in the quarterfinals.

CU did, however, advance athletes through to the next round in the men’s 400 and 400 hurdles. In the 400, Tyler Williams finished fourth in the opening heat and 20th overall, advancing to Friday’s West Preliminary final (quarterfinal overall) with a time of 46.43. Aaron McCoy advanced in the 400 hurdles, placing third in the opening heat and 18th overall in 51.43 seconds. Sophomore Garrett Nelson fell short of advancing in the hurdles, finishing 35th (52.46).

In the hammer throw, Dominique Williams capped his collegiate career by tossing 59.23 meters, finishing 41st.

On Thursday, the CU women dive into their first day of competition. Highlighting the schedule for CU will be DeGenero beginning her quest for a national title in the 1,500 in the preliminary heat alongside Buffs’ teammate Rachel McArthur.

Avery McMullen will tackle a demanding day in the long jump and 100 hurdles, events that begin simultaneously at 5 p.m. MT. Mead alum Abbey Glynn and Emma Pollak take off in the preliminary heat of the 400 hurdles at 7:20 p.m. MT, and afterward the Buffs will have deep representation in the final of the 10K in Emily Covert, India Johnson, Hannah Miniutti and Kaitlyn Barthell.

Author

Pat Rooney | Sports Writer

Pat Rooney has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2011 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2015.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. New Ideas For Lunch

    Want some new ideas for lunch? Step into Your Butcher, Frank in Longmont! Forget those wimpy-size servings at the drive...
  2. Boulder Colorado Real Estate

    Home is where the heart is! The Patrick Dolan Team has been helping Boulder-area families find the right home since...
  3. Land Acquisition Loans

    Agricultural loans have been a vital part of High Plains Bank’s services since 1908. Our ag loan officers have more...
  4. Craft Cocktails? Start At Twin Peaks Liquor

    If you’re into craft cocktails, start at Twin Peak Liquor for all the best ingredients. Top-shelf liquors (and very affordable...
  5. Finest Granite Memorials In Northern Colorado

    Landmark Monuments has created some of the finest granite memorials in Northern Colorado. The staff at Landmark takes special care...