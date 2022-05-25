NCAA West Preliminaries begin for CU Buffs

With athletes like Abby Nichols, Micaela DeGenero and Madie Boreman set to begin their respective quests for NCAA outdoor track national championships this week, it is the Colorado women’s team that will be in the biggest spotlight for the Buffaloes at the NCAA West Preliminaries.

On Wednesday, though, it was the CU men that got things started in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Buffs advanced a pair of athletes through opening heats into quarterfinal rounds later this week, while a handful of distance runners took flight in CU’s first championship race of the week in the 10,000-meter run.

CU received a pair of top-20 finishes, with Austin Vancil placing 19th (29:13.46) and Charlie Sweeney finishing on his heels for 20th (29:14.26). Andrew Kent finished at 30th (29:33.69) and Paxton Smith finished at 37th (29:58.42).

In the 1,500, Noah Hibbard finished 10th in the opening heat and 31st overall, posting a time of 3 minutes, 46.97 seconds to fall short of a berth in the quarterfinals.

CU did, however, advance athletes through to the next round in the men’s 400 and 400 hurdles. In the 400, Tyler Williams finished fourth in the opening heat and 20th overall, advancing to Friday’s West Preliminary final (quarterfinal overall) with a time of 46.43. Aaron McCoy advanced in the 400 hurdles, placing third in the opening heat and 18th overall in 51.43 seconds. Sophomore Garrett Nelson fell short of advancing in the hurdles, finishing 35th (52.46).

In the hammer throw, Dominique Williams capped his collegiate career by tossing 59.23 meters, finishing 41st.

On Thursday, the CU women dive into their first day of competition. Highlighting the schedule for CU will be DeGenero beginning her quest for a national title in the 1,500 in the preliminary heat alongside Buffs’ teammate Rachel McArthur.

Avery McMullen will tackle a demanding day in the long jump and 100 hurdles, events that begin simultaneously at 5 p.m. MT. Mead alum Abbey Glynn and Emma Pollak take off in the preliminary heat of the 400 hurdles at 7:20 p.m. MT, and afterward the Buffs will have deep representation in the final of the 10K in Emily Covert, India Johnson, Hannah Miniutti and Kaitlyn Barthell.