ACLU of Colorado sues Boulder over camping and tent bans

The American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado on Thursday sued Boulder, challenging the city’s bans on camping and tents in public spaces.

The lawsuit come months after the ACLU sent the city a letter arguing its treatment of unhoused Boulder residents is inhumane and unconstitutional.

According to an ACLU news release, the lawsuit alleges that since last summer Boulder Shelter for the Homeless has turned away more than 250 people, with two-thirds turned away on nights with freezing temperatures.

Boulder enforces the challenged ordinances against unhoused residents even when dangerous weather poses elevated risk of heat-related illnesses, hypothermia, frostbite and even death, the release states.

Feet Forward, a local organization providing services and resources for people experiencing homelessness, as well as several Boulder residents, some unhoused and some housed, are named as plaintiffs in the case.

This is a developing story.