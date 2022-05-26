 Skip to content

Times, TV announced for three CU Buffs football…

Thursday, May 26th 2022

SportsCollege Sports

Times, TV announced for three CU Buffs football games

Buffs open season at home against TCU

University of Colorado Boulder’s Isaiah Lewis tries to get to Minnesota’s Mar’Keise Irving during the Colorado Minnesota NCAA football game on September 18, 2021. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Colorado will open its football season with a prime time spot on ESPN.

On Thursday, games times and TV slots were announced for three CU games, including the Sept. 2 season opener against TCU.

The Buffaloes and Horned Frogs are slated for an 8 p.m. MDT kickoff at Folsom Field and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

This will be the eighth time in CU history that the Buffs open the season on a Friday night, but only the second time at Folsom Field. The only other Friday night season opener at Folsom Field came last year, when the Buffs defeated Northern Colorado.

It was also announced Thursday that CU’s Sept. 17 visit to Minnesota will kick off at 1:30 p.m. MDT, with the game on ESPN2. And, the Buffs’ visit to Southern California, on Friday, Nov. 11, will be slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and will be broadcast on FS1.

On Wednesday, it was announced that CU’s Sept. 10 game at Air Force will have a 1:30 p.m. kickoff. It will be broadcast on CBS.

CU and TCU will meet on the football field for the first time as they start a home-and-home set. The Buffs are slated to visit TCU on Sept. 2, 2023.

In Week 2, the Buffs will make their first trip to Air Force since Oct. 5, 1974. This year’s game will be the second game of a home-and-home set that began with AFA’s visit to Boulder on Sept. 14, 2019.

The Buffs’ Week 3 game will mark their first trip to Minnesota since Sept. 19, 1992. The Buffs and Gophers began their home-and-home set last season in Boulder.

CU is 12-5 all-time against Air Force and 3-1 against Minnesota.

This will be the first time since 1994 that CU will play non-conference road games in consecutive weeks. In 1994, the Buffs visited No. 4 Michigan and No. 16 Texas in consecutive weeks.

Game times and TV selections for the remainder of CU’s schedule will be announced either 12 or six days before the games, per Pac-12 contractual agreements with ESPN, FOX and the Pac-12 Network.

Season tickets are currently on sale, while single-game tickets will be available for purchase in July. Visit cubuffs.com to purchase tickets.

Colorado’s 2022 football schedule

(All times Mountain)

Friday, Sept. 2, vs. TCU, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Sept. 10, at Air Force, 1:30 p.m. (CBS)

Saturday, Sept. 17, at Minnesota, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Sept. 14, vs. UCLA, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 1, at Arizona, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 15, vs. California, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 22, at Oregon State, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 29, vs. Arizona State, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 5, vs. Oregon, TBA

Friday, Nov. 11, at Southern California, 7:30 p.m. (FS-1)

Saturday, Nov. 19, at Washington, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 26, vs. Utah, TBA

 

Brian Howell | Sports Writer

Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010.

