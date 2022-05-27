Alpine Street reopening after Boulder police clear suspicious bag

Boulder police have cleared possibly suspicious items on Alpine Street, and the roads are being reopened.
Police tweeted at 8:45 a.m. Friday that Alpine Street was closed between Broadway and Ninth Street while they investigated a suspicious bag and package.
At 9:27 a.m., police tweeted that both items were cleared and were not dangerous, and that roads were being reopened.
UPDATE: Bag and package were checked and cleared. Neither item was dangerous. Road is being reopened right now. Thanks for your patience #Boulder pic.twitter.com/ebLDrxesK0
