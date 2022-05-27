 Skip to content

Friday, May 27th 2022

Alpine Street reopening after Boulder police clear suspicious bag

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder police have cleared possibly suspicious items on Alpine Street, and the roads are being reopened.

Police tweeted at 8:45 a.m. Friday that Alpine Street was closed between Broadway and Ninth Street while they investigated a suspicious bag and package.

At 9:27 a.m., police tweeted that both items were cleared and were not dangerous, and that roads were being reopened.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

