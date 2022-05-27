 Skip to content

Friday, May 27th 2022

Maine woman rescued after falling during Flatiron hike

A 24-year-old Maine woman was rescued Friday morning after suffering injuries from a fall on the 2nd Flatiron.

About 8:30 a.m., dispatchers for the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman about a person who had fallen on the “Freeway” on the 2nd Flatiron. The injured woman had landed and hurt her right shoulder, possibly dislocating it, a news release said.

Members of the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and rangers from Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks responded to the scene. Rescuers stabilized the woman’s shoulder and then using ropes, helped the woman walk down the rock formation.

The woman was assisted down by responders and she was met by friends, who transported her to a hospital to be examined. The rescue took about three hours.

Andrew Pinckney

