NOAA selects Ball for ocean-observation instrument study

Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., the aerospace arm of Westminster-based metal-packaging manufacturer Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL), is one of two companies selected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to administer a study of a new instrument used to observe Earth’s oceans.

The Geostationary Extended Observations (GeoXO) Ocean Color study contract will pay Ball about $5.2 million over 22 months.

“The principal purpose of these contracts is to provide a definition-phase study of a GeoXO OCX instrument, a hyperspectral, ultraviolet through near-infrared, passive imaging radiometer used to measure critical environmental data,” NOAA said in a news release. “OCX will provide up to hourly observations of ocean biology, chemistry, and ecology to assess ocean productivity, ecosystem change, coastal and inland water quality, seafood safety, and hazards like harmful algal blooms. High-resolution OCX observations will be an improvement over those offered by contemporary low-Earth orbiting ocean color sensors.”

Data gleaned from the study will help drive decision-making related to responses to climate-driven ocean and coastal ecosystem changes, the agency said.

Ball will “develop the instrument concept, mature necessary technologies, and help define the instrument’s potential performance, risks, costs, and development schedule,” according to the release. “The results of the study will be used to set performance requirements for the OCX instrument implementation contract, which is planned for award in 2024.”

