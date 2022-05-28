Abby Nichols highlights productive final day for CU Buffs at NCAA West Preliminaries

Abby Nichols is moving on. And Colorado’s standout distance specialist will have plenty of company.

Nichols highlighted an impressive final day for the Colorado women’s track team on Saturday at the NCAA West Preliminaries, as the Buffaloes advanced nine additional spots into the NCAA championships in two weeks during a productive day in Fayetteville, Ark.

Nichols, who opted to focus on the 5,000 meter run after her wins in the 5K and 10K at the Pac-12 championships landed her the league’s Women’s Track Athlete of the Year award, turned in the top quarterfinal time in the 5K, leading the pack with a time of 15 minutes, 49.51 seconds.

Even after they qualified for the championships in the 10K on Wednesday, Emily Covert and India Johnson remained in the 5K field and will represent the Buffs in two events at the finals, as Covert finished seventh overall (16:05.75) while Johnson nabbed the final qualifying spot at 16:16.83. Johnson was 12th overall.

Micaela DeGenero, the reigning indoor one-mile NCAA champion, won the opening heat of the 1,500-meter run to advance into the semifinal round at the NCAA finals. DeGenero finished in 4:18.9 to place fourth overall, and she will be joined in the semifinals of the 1,500 by teammate Rachel McArthur, who finished seventh in 4:19.55.

In the steeplechase, a signature event for the CU women, Madie Boreman advanced to the championships by finishing second in the second heat and eighth overall, clocking in at 10:02.36. Boreman also will have a teammate competing alongside her at the championships, as Gabrielle Orie advanced by posting a personal-best time of 10:03.31, finishing eighth.

Mead alum Abbey Glynn qualified for nationals as well, as she placed third in the third heat of the 400-meter hurdles and seventh overall to advance with a time of 57.05. The women’s 4×400 team received a similar fate as the men’s team a night earlier, as a late review pushed the Buffs into the finals field. CU nabbed the final at-large spot by finishing 12th overall, posting a season-best time of 3:34.47.

The season ended for two Buffs in the high jump. Kylee Harr placed 24th (1.71 meters) and Allie Routledge did not complete a jump.

The full contingent for the CU women at nationals will be Nichols (5K), Johnson (5K, 10K), Covert (5K, 10K), Glynn (400 hurdles), DeGenero (1,500), McArthur (1,500), Boreman (steeplechase), Orie (steeplechase), and the 4×400 relay team of Glynn, Emma Pollak, Jaida Drame and Grace Jenkins.

That sizeable representation from the women’s team will be joined by the men’s 4×400 relay team (Aaron McCoy, Garrett Nelson, Ian Gilmore, Tyler Williams), which received a berth late Friday night after a review led to disqualifications for the teams from UCLA and BYU. The NCAA championships begin on June 8 in Eugene.