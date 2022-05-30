 Skip to content

Photos: 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic 2022

Tuesday, May 31st 2022

  • Runners in the 'A' wave take ...

    Runners in the ‘A’ wave take off from the start during the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Runners in the 'BB' wave run ...

    Runners in the ‘BB’ wave run on 30th Street from the starting line during the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Leonard Korir, of the ...

    Leonard Korir, of the USA, is hugged by women’s winner, Aliphine Tuliamuk, after winning the men’s elite race at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Aliphine Tuliamuk, of the ...

    Aliphine Tuliamuk, of the USA, wins the elite women’s race at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Competitors in the push wheel division ...

    Competitors in the push rim division take off from the start during the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Runner Scott Harry, dressed as Alan ...

    Runner Scott Harry, dressed as Alan played by Zach Galifianakis in the movie “The Hangover”, runs while holding two beers during the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • A happy group, unknown runner, Amy Duba, Val Rubio Meza,...

    A happy group, unknown runner, Amy Duba, Val Rubio Meza, and Laura Wirfs, finish their Bolder Boulder at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • A runner dressed in a spartan ...

    A runner dressed in a spartan helmet, carrying a beer in a pink flamingo runs on Folsom Street during the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Runner Stephen Haysley celebrates while running ...

    Runner Stephen Haysley celebrates while running on Folsom Street during the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Frank Shorter, official starter and 1972 ...

    Frank Shorter, official starter and 1972 Munich Olympics gold medal winner, holds the starters pistol before the start of a wave of runners during the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Runners in the second wave take ...

    Runners in the second wave take off from the start during the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Frank Shorter, official starter and 1972 ...

    Frank Shorter, official starter and 1972 Munich Olympics gold medal winner, talks to members of the media before the start of the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • From left: Runners Emma Worden-Sapper and ...

    Runners Emma Worden-Sapper, from left, and Gibson Stone make their way up Folsom Street during the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022. The return of the race was welcomed by both runners and spectators who lined the route. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Dave McLoughlin warms up before the ...

    Dave McLoughlin warms up before the start of the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022. McLoughlin plays before the start of each wave of runners. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Krista Koranda, left, celebrates ...

    Krista Koranda, left, celebrates with her son, Sander, 10, after he finished his race under one hour at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30: Ryan Van Duzer, ...

    Ryan Van Duzer, back, cheers for a Hunter Petersen as he finishes the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. His name wasn’t listed. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • A runner slides down a makeshift ...

    A runner slides down a makeshift slip and slide during the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022. The people hosting the slip and slide were also handing out jell-o shots and bacon. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Elvis impersonator Aaron Black performs and ...

    Elvis impersonator Aaron Black performs and gives high fives to runners during the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • From left: Michael Quirk and Jack ...

    From left: Michael Quirk and Jack Beighle entertain runners during the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Ryan Arndt sits on the steps ...

    Ryan Arndt sits on the steps to his home and watches runners during the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • From left: Jack Beighle and Michael Quirk entertain runners during...

    From left: Jack Beighle and Michael Quirk entertain runners during the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Chris Spinney floats in a pool ...

    Chris Spinney floats in a pool during the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022. Spinney wore a life vest, helmet and carried an inflatable tube while running the race. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Citizen winner, Jacob White, ...

    Citizen winner, Jacob White, left, shakes hands with Curtis Weisenberger, who finished second at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Runner Kara Burton dives into a ...

    Runner Kara Burton dives into a pool filled with inflatable pink flamingos during the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • From left: Cody Weller and his ...

    From left: Cody Weller and his mother Diane Weller sit and watch runners on Folsom Street during the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Runner Stuart Evans carries a passenger during the 42nd Bolder...

    Runner Stuart Evans carries a passenger during the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022.

  • Ukrainian runners, Valentyna Poltavsha, left, and ...

    Ukrainian runners, Valentyna Poltavsha, left, and Valentyna Veretska, hug after the elite race at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022.

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Layla Fisher relaxes after ...

    Layla Fisher relaxes after finishing her race at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Runner Nathan Steinbrunner splashes down into ...

    Runner Nathan Steinbrunner splashes down into a pool during the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • A runner photographs belly dancer Lisa ...

    A runner photographs belly dancer Lisa Goodrich, left, on Folsom Street during the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Karen Olsen, in dog costume, runs ...

    Karen Olsen, in dog costume, runs with thousands of others during the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30: Leonard Korir, of ...

    BOULDER CO-May 30: Leonard Korir, of the USA, is hugged by women’s winner, Aliphine Tuliamuk, after winning the men’s elite race at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Jaslyn Gutierrez, left, Grace ...

    Jaslyn Gutierrez, left, Grace Wankelman, and Ryan Teeter, finish their race at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • A sign that reads "Go Andrea ...

    A sign that reads “Go Andrea and Justin” is seen above the starting line during the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • A runner wearing a banana costume ...

    A runner wearing a banana costume is seen at the starting line during the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Female push rim winner, Kendall Gretsch, during the...

    BOULDER CO-May 30:Female push rim winner, Kendall Gretsch, during the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30: Leonard Korir, of ...

    Leonard Korir, of the USA, wins the men’s elite race at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Jacob White wins the ...

    Jacob White wins the Citizen’s race at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30: Women's citizen winner, ...

    Women’s citizen winner, Laura Thweatt, at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • A runner dives head first into ...

    A runner dives head first into the pool through an inflatable tube during the 42nd Bolder Boulder 10K Classic in Boulder on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Women's citizen winner, Laura ...

    Women’s citizen winner, Laura Thweatt, after the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Ryan Van Duzer, back, ...

    Ryan Van Duzer, back, cheers for a Hunter Petersen as he finishes the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. His name wasn’t listed. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Male push rim winner, Tyler Byers, finishes the...

    BOULDER CO-May 30:Male push rim winner, Tyler Byers, finishes the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Travis Payeur, left, Julie ...

    Travis Payeur, left, Julie Wilson, Megan Alexander, and Cole Alexander, finish their race at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30: Women's citizen winner, ...

    Women’s citizen winner, Laura Thweatt, left, is hugged by John Yoder, during the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30: Race director, Cliff ...

    Race director, Cliff Bosley, before the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Bolder Boulder Co-founder, Frank ...

    Bolder Boulder Co-founder, Frank Shorter, is honored in a ceremony at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Veteran, Luthor Bergeland, tips ...

    Veteran, Luthor Bergeland, tips his cap to the crowd while being honored during the Memorial Day celebration at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Male push rim winner, ...

    Male push rim winner, Tyler Byers, at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Jacob White wins the ...

    Jacob White wins the Citizen’s race at during the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Citizen runners finish their ...

    Citizen runners finish their race at Folsom Field at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Race director Cliff Bosley, right, waits before the 2022 Bolder...

    Race director Cliff Bosley, right, waits before the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Travis Payeur, left, Julie ...

    Travis Payeur, left, Julie Wilson, Megan Alexander, and Cole Alexander, finish their race at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Female push rim winner, Kendall Gretsch,during the 2022...

    BOULDER CO-May 30:Female push rim winner, Kendall Gretsch,during the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Aliphine Tuliamuk, of the ...

    Aliphine Tuliamuk, of the USA, wins the elite women’s race at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Velora Halgren, left , ...

    Velora Halgren, left , and her veteran husband, Ralph Halgren, are honored during the Memorial Day celebration at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Male push rim winner, Tyler Byers, during the...

    BOULDER CO-May 30:Male push rim winner, Tyler Byers, during the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Sara Vaughn, of the ...

    Sara Vaughn, of the USA, gets past Rosie Edwards, of Great Britain, in the Women’s Elite race at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Nell Rojas finishes her ...

    Nell Rojas finishes her women’s elite race at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Bolder Boulder co-founder Frank Shorter waves as is honored in...

    Bolder Boulder co-founder Frank Shorter waves as is honored in a ceremony at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on Monday, May 30, 2022. This year is the 50th anniversary of his gold-medal Olympic marathon run in Munich. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Leonard Korir, of the ...

    Leonard Korir, of the USA, is hugged by women’s winner, Aliphine Tuliamuk, after winning the men’s elite race at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Elite winner, Aliphine Tuliamuk, ...

    Elite winner, Aliphine Tuliamuk, cheers on her teammates at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Biil Soderborg, of Broomfield, ...

    Biil Soderborg, of Broomfield, has done them all as indicated on his sign at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Krista Moritz (GG393) is ...

    Krista Moritz (GG393) is honored at the finish line at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Aliphine Tuliamuk, of the ...

    Aliphine Tuliamuk, of the USA, wins the elite women’s race at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:A 21-gun salute for ...

    Marines completed a 21-gun salute as part of the Memorial Day ceremony at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Bolder Boulder Co-founder, Frank Shorter, is honored in...

    BOULDER CO-May 30:Bolder Boulder Co-founder, Frank Shorter, is honored in a ceremony at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Aliphine Tuliamuk, of the USA, wins the elite...

    BOULDER CO-May 30:Aliphine Tuliamuk, of the USA, wins the elite women’s race at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER CO-May 30:Runners get photographed while ...

    Runners get photographed while they shoot video when entering the Folsom Field at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K on May 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

By | mjonas@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Author

Matthew Jonas | Photo Editor

Matthew Jonas is a multiple award-winning visual journalist working in Northern Colorado. He specializes in community story telling. He is the photo and video editor for the Longmont Times-Call.

