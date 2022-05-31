Boulder County officials warn of possible peanut butter contamination

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that Boulder County officials have issued the warning.

Boulder County public health officials are recommending residents check their kitchen cupboards for contaminated peanut butter after an expanded recall of several Jif brand products last week.

The warning, posted on the Boulder County Public Health Facebook page, is for several types and sizes of Jif products for possible salmonella contamination, including crunchy, natural, reduced-fat and creamy.

While no cases have been reported in Colorado yet, 16 illnesses and two hospitalizations have been recorded across 12 states, according to a FDA news release.

Recalled products can be identified by their lot code. If the first four numbers are 1274 through 2140 and the next three numbers are 425, the product has been recalled. For example, the lot code 1352425 has been recalled. The multistate outbreak of salmonella infections has been linked to certain items produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Ky. Products made with Jif peanut butter by other companies, such as snack trays and chocolates, have also been recalled.

Boulder County officials warn that products from the recall have been found in the county.

Salmonella can be serious for children, elderly and people with weak immune systems. Residents should avoid eating, selling or serving recalled peanut butter and are advised not to feed it to pets or other animals.

Additionally, consumers are advised to take the following precautions:

Dispose of recalled items or return them to the store.

Wash surfaces and containers that have come into contact with the recalled products using hot, soapy water.

Call your health care provider if you experience diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees, diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving and signs of dehydration or feeling dizzy when standing up.

The investigation of how the peanut butter was contaminated is ongoing.