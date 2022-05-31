Boulder police patrol car involved in Tuesday night crash

Boulder police have advised residents to avoid the intersection of 28th Avenue and Canyon Drive where a two-vehicle accident involving an officer occurred, according to a tweet by the police department.

“There has been a crash involving one of our patrol cars,” the tweet states. The crash was reported about 7:35 p.m.

Officials said there were no life-threatening injuries but warn residents that traffic is moving slowly and will be for a while.

The cause of the crash as well as information about injuries were not available as of Tuesday evening.