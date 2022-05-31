 Skip to content

Tuesday, May 31st 2022

Boulder police patrol car involved in Tuesday night crash

Boulder police have advised residents to avoid the intersection of 28th Avenue and Canyon Drive where a two-vehicle accident involving an officer occurred, according to a tweet by the police department.

“There has been a crash involving one of our patrol cars,” the tweet states. The crash was reported about 7:35 p.m.

Officials said there were no life-threatening injuries but warn residents that traffic is moving slowly and will be for a while.

The cause of the crash as well as information about injuries were not available as of Tuesday evening.

Andrew Pinckney

