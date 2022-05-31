High of 62 with afternoon storms today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 60s today with afternoon storms, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 62 and an overnight low of 41, with a 100% showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 55 and an overnight low of 42, with a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 73 and an overnight low of 49.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 80 and an overnight low of 52.
Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here