Microgrid Labs selected for public…

Tuesday, May 31st 2022

Microgrid Labs selected for public transportation accelerator

Microgrid Labs Inc., a consulting and software company that specializes in commercial fleet electrification and microgrids, has been tapped to participate in the Transit Tech Lab, an accelerator program led by New York City and Metropolitan Transportation Authority for companies innovating within the transportation space.

The Boulder company will partner with state-owned transportation system New Jersey Transit Corp. over the eight-week program.

“Public transit is the backbone of the tri-state economy, and its efficacy, safety and resilience are of paramount importance,” New York City senior vice president of innovation Natalia Quintero said in a statement. “The Transit Tech Lab is committed to providing cutting edge tools to restore riders’ confidence and support a sustainable future. Previous winners have deployed tools that improve service and the customer experience. We look forward to seeing the results of this year’s program.”

Companies participating in this year’s Transit Tech Lab are organizations that specialize in sustainability or safety and health solutions related to COVID-19.

Acceptance into the accelerator comes just months after Boulder’s Catalyze Holdings LLC, which builds, owns and operates solar, battery-storage and electric-vehicle charging systems, took a minority stake in Microgrid Labs, leading to a strategic partnership between the firms.

The companies combine to plan, develop and install integrated fleet electrification solutions, as well as associated vehicles, chargers and renewable power generation and storage infrastructure for commercial, industrial and municipal customers across the U.S.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Lucas High Bizwest Prairie Mountain Media | BizWest/Prairie Mountain Media

