Moose tramples trail runner in Breckenridge

Tuesday, May 31st 2022

Moose tramples trail runner in Breckenridge

Woman running on Campion Trail was able to retreat to safety on her own after the encounter

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reports that a female moose trampled a woman in Breckenridge on Thursday, May 26.

Jacob Kay, district wildlife manager for Parks and Wildlife, said in a news release that the woman was running on the Campion Trail around 9:15 a.m. and was focused on her feet when she crossed paths with the moose. The moose had its calf with her, so it is likely that the animal felt threatened by the runner.

“When she looked up, she saw the moose, which immediately charged her and eventually trampled her,” Kay said.

The woman was able to hike out and drive herself home, where she called Parks and Wildlife officers to report the incident. A trail closure for the Campion Trail (Forest Service Trail #9021) has been put in place through Wednesday, June 1. Wildlife officers will continue to assess the area over the weekend and are hopeful the trail will reopen this week.

Read the full story from our partner at summitdaily.com.

